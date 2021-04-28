Menu
A luxury handbag is being ridiculed online for its eye-watering price tag – which is more than you could pay for a real plane.
Fashion & Beauty

This plane bag costs more than an actual plane

by Lauren McMah
28th Apr 2021 2:14 PM

A man's designer handbag in the elaborate shape of a plane is drawing ridicule online - particularly for its five-figure price tag.

Louis Vuitton debuted the plane-shaped bag by designer Virgil Abloh in its Autumn-Winter 2021 collection this month.

The luxury bag, which features the French fashion house's iconic brown leather and LV monogram, takes the form of a passenger jet, including wings, engines, tail and cockpit windows.

 

This $50,000 Louis Vuitton handbag is raising eyebrows.
It has a price tag of $US39,000 - more than $A50,000. Which, in some cases, is more than you'd pay for a real plane, critics on Twitter pointed out.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Even US carrier Southwest Airlines couldn't help but make a dig, cheekily tweeting a picture of its plush plane-shaped toy and saying: "Ours is SIGNIFICANTLY cheaper, and makes a takeoff noise when squeezed. Just saying."

 

 

The bag's American designer Virgil Abloh, who has spent the last three years as artistic director for Louis Vuitton's menswear collection, said it was inspired by "tourist vs purist" archetypes.

"It's my organising principle for my point of view when I make things," Abloh told Vogue in January.

"A tourist is someone who's eager to learn, who wants to see the Eiffel Tower when they come to Paris. The purist is the person who knows everything about everything."

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Plane bag costs more than actual plane

fashion louis vuitton

