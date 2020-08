Plan your weekend hockey viewing

Ipswich Hockey Association

Please note: The team named first in each match is to use Dugout A (to the left as you enter the field) and the second team Dugout B (to the right as you enter the field).

Men’s and boys’ fixtures – August 21-23: Friday (Field, Time, Umpires, Tech Bench): A2 Grade - Hancock Brothers v Swifts, 2, 8.30pm, S Brown/H Hocking, R Chandler.

Saturday: E Grade - Hancock Brothers v Norths, 2, 10.15am, A Wells/A Hansen, R Chandler; Easts Black v Easts Gold, 1, 10.30am, A Jackson/C Hinze, K Batten.

D Grade: Hancock Brothers v Northern Strikers, 2, 1pm, S Baldwin/A Eleison, R Chandler; Wests v Easts, 1, 1.15pm, A Jackson/K McPeake, C Gotting.

R2 Grade: Norths v Wests, 2, 4pm, Z Eleison/TBA, J Walker.

Reserve: Easts v Norths, 1, 5.45pm, Z Eleison/M Eleison, P Hardie.

A Grade: Hancock Brothers v Wests, 1, 7.15pm, B Kinnane/M Eleison, P Hardie.

Sunday: R2 Grade - Easts Black v Easts Gold, 2, 2.30pm, J Herron/B Kinnane, K Batten; Bellbowrie v Hancock Brothers, 2, 4pm, M Eleison/H Michel, P Alchin.

A Grade: Easts v Norths, 1, 4.15pm, A Gotting/R Arthur, C Gotting.

Reserve: Hancock Brothers v Wests, 2, 5.30pm, R Arthur/M Eleison, P Alchin.

A2 Grade: Easts v Northern Strikers, 1, 7.15pm, R Profke/Z Eleison, C Gotting.

Byes: E Grade – Western Strikers.

Women’s and girls’ fixtures – August 21-23: Friday (Field, Time, Umpires, Tech Bench) A2 Grade – Norths v Swifts, 2, 7pm, J Herron/H Hocking, R Chandler; Thistles v Vets, 1, 7.15pm, S Brown/K Suthers, P Hardie.

A Grade: Hancock Brothers v Wests, 1, 8.45pm, A Gotting/N Walker, P Hardie.

Saturday: E Grade – Thistles v Western Strikers, 2, 11.35am, A Meloury/K Suthers, R Chandler; Easts v Swifts, 1, 11.50am, S Jackwitz/P Mole, K Batten.

R2 Grade: Easts v Swifts, 2, 2.30pm, J Herron/A Eleison, L Haley; Bellbowrie Green v Bellbowrie Gold, 1, 2.45pm, S Brown/P Alchin, J George.

Reserve: Northern Strikers v Thistles, 1, 4.15pm, N Walker/TBA, J George; Hancock Brothers v Swifts, 2, 5.30pm, N Walker/B Kinnane, J Walker.

A2 Grade: Bellbowrie v Hancock Brothers, 2, 7pm, J Herron/K McPeake, K Batten.

Sunday: D Grade – Swifts v North Western Strikers, 2, 10.00am, K Suthers/S Baldwin, E Klepzig, Easts v Hancock Brothers, 1, 10.15am, P Daly/J Herron, Jo Herron.

C Grade: Bellbowrie v Thistles, 2, 11.30am, A Eleison/K McPeake, E Klepzig; Hancock Brothers v Norths, 1, 11.45am, R Profke/J Herron, Jo Herron.

R2 Grade: Swifts v Vets, 2, 1pm, B Kinnane/R Profke, P Hardie; Bellbowrie Gold v Easts, 1, 1.15pm, N Walker/Z Eleison, L Haley.

Reserve: Easts v Wests, 1, 2.45pm, N Walker/M McNamara, P Hardie.

A Grade: Easts v Thistles, 1, 5.45pm, H Michel/M McNamara, C Gotting.

Byes: R2 Grade: Sat – Vets, Sun - Bellbowrie Green; E Grade - Norths.