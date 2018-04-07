'We're giving it a go': Plan to turn waste into soil nutrient

A NEW special industry has been proposed for Ipswich.

On Thursday night, an application to establish a new resource recovery centre at New Chum was lodged with Ipswich City Council.

But the proposal is not for a landfill or a waste transfer station, like other existing proposals.

Jackal Renewables Pty Ltd is a small business owned by Rob Howe and his wife Wendy who both have a background in science.

The company grinds up fibre cement sheets salvaged from wastage at two factories in southeast Queensland.

Those sheets, which would have otherwise likely gone to landfill, become calcium rich nutrients for agricultural crops in the form of products called Mineral Mulch and EasySpread.

Although the company has been in operation for about nine years, without a site of their own, Jackal Renewables Pty has been forced to rent space at another site in Ipswich.

Now, the small company of three staff has applied to open their own premises which will allow them to increase full-time staff numbers to nine.

Jackal Renewables has proposed to establish a recycling centre where 5000 tonnes of material will be processed each year. The project is worth about $5million over five years, Mr Howe said.

For years, Mr Howe and his wife tried to find a way to recycle the wasted fibre sheets in a profitable way, which at one point included brewing beer.

They've found supplying the agricultural industry, including sugar cane, macadamia, avocado and mango farmers, to be sustainable after years of research.

"We're not some big multinational company," Mr Howe said.

"We're just two incredibly curious people who started with nothing and we're giving it a go".

He said the end product had proven to be an effective fertiliser, with previous studies showing the calcium-rich product could boost crop yields by 38 per cent.

If approved, the company will use the new premises to manufacture the nutrient products, treat acid-sulphate soils found in marine environments and create a material to be used as structural fill in construction.