Millions will be injected into the state’s screen industry in a bid by the Palaszczuk government to bring more blockbusters to the Sunshine State.
Politics

Plan to lure Hollywood heavyweights to Queensland

by Jack McKay
14th Jun 2021 5:20 AM
More Hollywood heavyweights could be lured to Queensland with a blockbuster-sized funding injection by the state government.

Tuesday's State Budget will feature a $71m screen industry cash splash in a move that the Premier says will create jobs and support the state's economy as it bounces back from the pandemic.

The new money will include an extra $53m over two years for the state's Production Attraction Strategy to help secure a pipeline of international and domestic productions.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the funding injection would create jobs. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle
There will also be $4m over four years for a new program to boost the screen industry in the state's north, as well as $10m over two years for a "post, digital and visual effects" incentive.

The Production Attraction Strategy has been used in recent years to secure films such as Thor: Ragnarok, Aquaman, Godzilla vs Kong and Escape from Spiderhead.

"From competitive incentives and first-rate studio facilities, to highly skilled local crews and diverse locations - it's no surprise that screen production demand is at an all-time high in Queensland," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

"Our screen success is not an accident, but the result of long-term planning and strategic investment in the industry, led by Screen Queensland.

 

"It's also due to how well Queenslanders have managed the Covid pandemic which has made filming here so attractive."

Screen Queensland chief executive Kylie Munnich said the funds would help them finance more homegrown screen productions and create more crew jobs that come from the big productions.

Tom Hanks on the Gold Coast in 2021.
"This budget also benefits the regions, with a significant injection of funds to expand the screen industry in the north of the state and build on the skills and expertise of screen practitioners based there," she said.

According to the government, the blockbusters lured to the state through the Production Attraction Strategy have created more than 12,000 jobs and contributed over $1bn to the local economy.

Meanwhile, Treasurer Cameron Dick refused to say yesterday if the government's public service hiring freeze would continue next financial year.

Chris Hemsworth on Mary Street Brisbane set for the filming of Thor: Ragnarok. Photo: Adam Armstrong
He also would not say how much of a flagged $3bn in savings over four years had already been saved during the current financial year.

"Set your alarm … 2 o'clock Tuesday afternoon, I'll be revealing those details for all of Queensland," Mr Dick said.

"But we are heading in the right direction when it comes to our savings target."

 

 

 

 

 

 

