Plan to ‘future-proof’ nation from viruses

The federal government has invited the world’s leading drug makers to set up an mRNA manufacturing hub in Australia to “future-proof” the population from pandemics.

Industry Minister Christian Porter has proposed the cutting-edge medical technology could be up and running in about a year to provide a secure supply of vaccines as well as other vital treatments for diseases such as cancer.

Moderna has previously signalled its interest in establishing mRNA capability in Australia, as have CSL and Biosena, with Mr Porter insisting the chosen provider “need to demonstrate the ability to deliver a secure supply of other therapeutic mRNA treatments”.

“It’s a very important point the mRNA technology is not just about vaccines, it had its genesis in cutting-edge cancer treatments,” he told reporters on Friday afternoon.

“It’s very likely as this technology and medical science develops it won’t be simply vaccines but a range of therapeutic approaches for cancer, for cardiovascular diseases.

“Proponents would need to demonstrate not merely the scalability to develop vaccines but a breadth of productive capacity so they can produce therapeutic goods.”

Mr Porter said the chosen company should be capable of being operational in 12 months and “show the sustainability of a facility over a decade, over a 10-year period”.

“And there would need to be an undertaking to maintain the sovereign capability onshore for the entirely of that 10-year period,” he said.

Moderna recently revealed a 25 million dose supply deal of COVID-19 vaccines, with the drug manufacturer announcing its interest in building manufacturing capability in Australia.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said earlier in the month he hoped Australia would have at least one, if not more, manufacturing operation.



“I won’t make a guarantee on that, but I am confident that over the future period, we will have mRNA production in Australia,” Mr Hunt said.

“There are a range of potentially very viable approaches and proposals.”

Originally published as Plan to ‘future-proof’ nation from viruses