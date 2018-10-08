Menu
LEARNING PLAN: Oxley MP Milton Dick.
Politics

Plan to boost childcare in biggest ever investment

Hayden Johnson
by
8th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
THE largest investment in early childhood education will benefit thousands of young children in Ipswich, Labor MPs say.

Oxley MP Milton Dick and Blair MP Shayne Neumann have started spruiking Labor's commitment to introduce a new two-year National Preschool and Kindy Program.

Labor said if it win the next election then from 2021 every three year old will have access to 15 hours of subsidised early childhood education. so they can get the best start to learning.

Mr Neumann said it would create "a quality, two-year program that boosts development in the most important years of a child's development, an investment of an additional $1.75 billion into early education". "We know that 90 per cent of a child's brain development occurs in the first five years of life which means an investment in early education is one of the smartest investments our country can make" Mr Dick said.

The opposition's new National Preschool and Kindy Program will commit permanent preschool funding for all four year olds and extend the program to cover all three year olds.

It will also ensure early learning centres are safe by restoring the $20 million safety and quality funding.

