Council plan to grow centre's revenue by 230% in five years

THE Ipswich City Council will change how the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre is managed in an effort to see it used more often.

The corporate centre is managed by the council's Works, Parks and Recreation department.

A council report identified the potential for the corporate centre to be used more often as a functions venue - both as a dry hire and fully catered service.

At Tuesday's committee meeting councillors agreed there was a "significant opportunity to boost utilisation of the venue and therefore revenue generated" by putting the management of the corporate centre under the umbrella of the Civic Centre.

The Civic Centre is at 80% capacity for Friday and Saturday night bookings this year.

By transferring the management of the corporate centre to Civic Centre, the council predicts additional supply would grow revenue by 230% in five years.