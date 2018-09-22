Menu
An artists impression of the proposed Norman Street Bridge. Photo: Contributed
Council News

Plan for vital river crossing likely to finish in 2020

Hayden Johnson
by
22nd Sep 2018 12:24 AM
A THIRD business case will be lodged with the State and Federal governments before Ipswich City Council can secure funding for its vital cross-river bridge project.

This week it was revealed a preliminary business case will be lodged with the State Government early next year.

A spokesman for Ipswich City Council confirmed its business case - Address Congestion, Cross River Connectivity and Network Reliance in the Ipswich City Centre - was progressing well.

"This business case will consider a raft of options to address the project objective, with one of the options being a new river crossing in the vicinity of Norman St," he said.

"Following this process will ensure that a future funding submission to both the State and Federal governments, will align with their requirements and be eligible for funding consideration."

The river crossing is a major project required by a population of 275,000.

It is estimated bridge will cost about $250million

Earlier this year, the State Government asked the council to follow the proper process to secure funding for the Norman St Bridge.

The council was asked to create strategic, preliminary and detailed business cases.

The council finished the strategic business case and advanced the preliminary case.

"It is anticipated that the preliminary business case will be completed late 2018, with the detailed business case likely to commence in early 2019 following the necessary approval process," the spokesman said.

"It is likely that the detailed business case will take 12 months to complete.

"Once council does submit a completed business case to both the State and Federal governments, they will assess the merits and benefits of the project against many other worthwhile projects across both Queensland and Australia and against available funding."

