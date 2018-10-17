Plan for the whole family this storm season

A TORCH, batteries, a radio - they're all crucial ingredients in a properly prepared storm kit, but Emilea Salonen from the Ipswich City Unit says the family members people often forget to prepare for are wagging their tails in plain sight.

"One things that people have not thought of in the past has been their pets and how to look after them in weather scenarios," she said.

Ms Salonen said in addition to making an emergency pet plan it is essential to consider local weather risks and make appropriate 'what-if?' plans for bushfire, floods and storms.

"It's also important to understand the difference for your family between sheltering in place and evacuating, because your needs will differ for each situation," she said.

"[We say] you need to be equally prepared for staying or going."

The Queensland government launched its 'Get Ready' storm season campaign this month, recommending that households prepare storm kits and check on disaster supplies such as tinned food and bottled water in case of natural disaster.

It comes as the state continues to be pelted by wild weather, with almost 500 calls made to the SES in the wake of recent storms in southeast Queensland.

Fellow SES unit member Ben Baxter advised residents against being 'disaster tourists'.

"After a big storm, please stay off the roads," he said.

"People want to see the damage first hand, but it slows down our response times and makes it harder for us to get to people who genuinely need our assistance."

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll said last week that it was important for residents to listen to warnings and prepare their homes for the wet season.

"Storms can hit anywhere, with very little notice, and cause extensive damage. Preparing is the only way to limit the impact of a storm before it hits," she said.

The Palaszczuk Government committed $2 million from the 'Get Ready Queensland' initiative to help councils prepare communities for disaster, with the Ipswich City Council using funds to provide public information campaigns and awareness-raising competitions in schools.

Get Ready Tips

Understand local risks like storms, bushfire and floods.

Clean out your gutters to prevent internal water leaks.

If you have pets, ensure you have food and documentation in case of evacuation.

If you have infants, keep extra formula aside.

Prepare an emergency pantry with enough food for up to a week.

Keep charged power banks and batteries on hand to power radios, essential lights and phones.

For more information on Get Ready Queensland visit https://getready.qld.gov.au

For help from the SES call 132 500 or call 000 in an emergency.