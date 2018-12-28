Plan for pool, beach with New Year a warm one

Rihanna Togia and Tui Aigalii cool down at the Bundamba Swim Centre.

Rihanna Togia and Tui Aigalii cool down at the Bundamba Swim Centre. Rob Williams

MAKE sure you are by the pool, on the beach or chilling out next to the air-conditioner come New Year's Day.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a hot start to 2019.

Ipswich can expect a high of 36C for the first day of the New Year - 5C above the January average.

The build up to those warm conditions will start today with a high of 32C.

Tomorrow will also see a high of 32C and Sunday and New Year's Eve will be 2C hotter with a maximum of 34C.

"Inland Queensland through to New South Wales is very warm at the moment and that hot air is moving towards the southeast coast,” forecaster James Thompson said.

If you prefer your late December, early January weather a little hotter then Gatton's the place to be.

The Lockyer Valley town is forecast to be the hottest in southeast Queensland with a high of 39C.

Laidley should see a high of 38C and the will mercury climb to 37C in Esk and Boonah.

One thing you won't have to worry about over the next few days is the washing getting wet.

Mr Thompson said there's very little in the way of rain expected, with maybe a slight chance of shower on the coast.