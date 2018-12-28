Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rihanna Togia and Tui Aigalii cool down at the Bundamba Swim Centre.
Rihanna Togia and Tui Aigalii cool down at the Bundamba Swim Centre. Rob Williams
Weather

Plan for pool, beach with New Year a warm one

28th Dec 2018 12:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MAKE sure you are by the pool, on the beach or chilling out next to the air-conditioner come New Year's Day.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a hot start to 2019.

Ipswich can expect a high of 36C for the first day of the New Year - 5C above the January average.

The build up to those warm conditions will start today with a high of 32C.

Tomorrow will also see a high of 32C and Sunday and New Year's Eve will be 2C hotter with a maximum of 34C.

"Inland Queensland through to New South Wales is very warm at the moment and that hot air is moving towards the southeast coast,” forecaster James Thompson said.

If you prefer your late December, early January weather a little hotter then Gatton's the place to be.

The Lockyer Valley town is forecast to be the hottest in southeast Queensland with a high of 39C.

Laidley should see a high of 38C and the will mercury climb to 37C in Esk and Boonah.

One thing you won't have to worry about over the next few days is the washing getting wet.

Mr Thompson said there's very little in the way of rain expected, with maybe a slight chance of shower on the coast.

ipswich weather new year's day new year's eve
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Fitting tribute to Ipswich tennis 'team'

    premium_icon Fitting tribute to Ipswich tennis 'team'

    Tennis and Racquet Sports WHEN you are described as irreplaceable, you know you're doing a terrific job as a volunteer.

    1000 new homes proposed for city's fastest-growing suburb

    premium_icon 1000 new homes proposed for city's fastest-growing suburb

    Council News The fees for the development has netted council almost $900,000

    Four months after the sack, what are councillors doing now?

    premium_icon Four months after the sack, what are councillors doing now?

    Council News Some have struggled since the dismissal, others have relished it.

    Birthday girl caught out twice in a week

    premium_icon Birthday girl caught out twice in a week

    Crime She dropped four clip-seal bags on the road when emptying her pockets

    Local Partners