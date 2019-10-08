Plan for more beds and better end-of-life care

A REGISTERED nurse with an extensive career in palliative care in both the United Kingdom and Australia has taken over the reins at Ipswich Hospice.

Carol Hope started her new position as director of nursing two weeks ago, and already has big plans to help the end-of-life facility expand and introduce new policies and procedures.

Throughout her career Mrs Hope has worked at numerous hospitals and facilities where she has worked hard to improve care for those who are nearing the end of their lives.

"I have worked in most of the palliative care services across southeast Queensland," Mrs Hope said.

"In terms of management positions I have managed what used to be called Mt Olivet, which is now called St Vincent's Hospital, the Wesley Hospital and Caroona, which is a community nursing service.

"Just prior to this I was working at the Ipswich Hospital in their strategic projects team.

"I've also done a lot of project work around improving care at end of life through various government and non-government organisations and I've also been what's called a National Health Medical Research Council trip fellow, which is translating research into practice.

"One of my greatest passions is making sure that when we have got the right evidence and delivery of end of life care, we make sure that happens."

Ipswich Hospice Foundation Director of Nursing Carol Hope. Cordell Richardson

Mrs Hope, who was working very closely with Ipswich Hospice in her previous role, said she has already set herself a number of goals she would like to see come to fruition in the future, including the possibility of expanding the centre to include more beds.

"We understand what is going on in terms of our community. Our population is booming and we're going to have an 80 per cent increase in our over 70s population in the next 10-15 years, which will affect services like Ipswich Hospice," she said

"This means we are going to have more people, probably with higher care needs. A lot more people are living longer with multiple illnesses that will probably need more care in those last few years, months, weeks, days of their life.

"We have only got seven beds here at the moment, but we need more. That's not just from a hospice perspective, that's also from a regional perspective.

"I want to increase the capacity. We want to be able to meet the needs of our community in a much better way by working closely with other organisations such as West Moreton Health.

"We are also hoping to have a nurse practitioner sometime in the next few months as well, and what that means is we can work much closer with our private hospitals and with our residential aged care facilities, so there is a seamless transfer which reduces people's stress and anxiety.

"That's what we are all about here at Ipswich Hospice, making sure we care for people appropriately and that people live well until the end of their lives."

Mrs Hope plans to lobby Queensland Health and the State Government for more funding to help achieve the goals she has set.

"Funding is always hard, and that's an enormous challenge for us," she said.

"We did have an increase in our funding from the Queensland Government starting in July this year, which we are very grateful for, but we still have a significant portion of our budget that needs to be fundraised.

"When it comes to capital funding like building and new beds, that's a different kettle of fish because that is a big chunk of money.

"If we had more capacity, we could definitely take the pressure off the hospital."

When she isn't working Mrs Hope enjoys spending time with her husband, her children and attending baseball games, where she cheers on the Brisbane Bandits.