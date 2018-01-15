Plainland gets the blues

ROCKING OUT: Paul Renton AKA Morningside Fats said he loves to get the crowd dancing at live gigs.

ROCKING OUT: Paul Renton AKA Morningside Fats said he loves to get the crowd dancing at live gigs. Contributed

AS A 30-something tax auditor, Paul Renton knew if he didn't take his chance then, he would never fulfil his dream.

Fast-forward to now, and the Rosewood blues musician is poised to launch what he called his "most authentic album yet" at Plainland later this month.

Mr Renton, who goes by the stage name Morningside Fats, said it was the first time he had launched an album in his home region instead of going to Brisbane.

"I'm living in the region now, I recorded it at The Barn (Recording Studios in Plainland) and it's an amazing space so I wanted to try and draw some regional interest there," he said.

The Barn had attracted Mr Renton's attention as the ideal place to pull off an ambitious idea.

"We recorded it live to old-school tape... I wanted to have a quality recording but still the sense of a bunch of guys sitting in a barn playing the blues," he said.

"It sounds exactly how it's meant to sound, like a real old Chicago sound from the 1950s.

"For about four of the songs, when we turned up with the band, I didn't teach anybody the songs until we started playing.

"It look a lot of skill, since you can't really make mistakes, so I was very happy with the end result."

Though little-known in Rosewood, Morningside Fats has gained a devoted following.

Four of his songs have entered the Australia Blues Radio Charts' top 10 list and the band has performed at festivals across the country, including the Gympie Muster and the Queensland Festival of Blues.

Fellow Lockyer Valley musicians Taleena Peck and Jason Troutman are expected to join Mr Renton on stage for the launch, which he hoped would inspire the community to engage with talented local artists.

"I think the region has a lot to offer and the musicians I've met and associated with around here write their own songs and have a lot of talent," he said.

Families are encouraged to bring kids, picnic rugs and a handful of dollars for the sausage sizzle to the free event.

Morningside Fats will launch the album Lies, Damn Lies and the Blues at The Barn Recording Studios in Plainland on January 27, from 3-6pm.