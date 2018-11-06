Menu
Plainland Crossing
Plainland Crossing: Businesses operating and what's next

Meghan Harris
by
6th Nov 2018 10:22 AM
PLAINLAND Crossing is an expanding business hub, with a range of retailers now operating within the ever-growing development.

Over the past two years Plainland Crossing has grown massively with more than 10 businesses opening their doors at the site, with more under construction.

Residents in the area and the thousands of daily passers-by can now stop in at McDonalds, Dominos, IGA and Fairways Cellars.

Plainland Kindergarten, Bridgestone Select Tyre and Auto, and Windscreen World also opened earlier this year.

For those wanting to build in the area, there is Bold Living Display Homes and GJ Gardner Homes they can visit.

Aldi will soon begin construction and there are still a number of developments being built including Rusty's Service Station, Shell Service Station and the Porters Plainland Hotel expansion.

Madison Ridge development manager Joe Gorman said although many people had already seized the opportunity to open a business in the Plainland development, there were still lots available for further development.

"There's a mixture of sizes catering to nationals such as Aldi or local businesses and everything in between," he said.

The expansion of the Porters Plainland Hotel is one of the largest projects currently under construction.

Plainland Crossing development.
Plainland Crossing development.

It is a multi-million dollar development, and is expected to be completed by early next year.

Once complete it will be double the size of the former hotel.

There will be a new function room capable of holding 120 people in banquet style seating, or divided into three smaller rooms for more intimate gatherings.

There will also be a new dedicated gaming room will offer punters a more private area with its own bar and 16 motel rooms which will be split over two levels.

The plans were drawn by Craig W Chandler Architecture and Interior Design. The company was responsible for the last three major developments at the hotel including the new bottle shop, a kitchen extension and major renovations in 2001.

DOUBLE IN SIZE: An artist’s impression of what the Porters Plainland Hotel will look like after the expansion.
DOUBLE IN SIZE: An artist’s impression of what the Porters Plainland Hotel will look like after the expansion. Contributed

BUSINESSES AT PLAINLAND CROSSING

Open

  • McDonald's
  • Bridgestone Tyres
  • Plainland Kindergarten and Child Care
  • Windscreen World
  • IGA Hatton Vale
  • Dominos Pizza
  • Fairways Cellars
  • Stellar Medical
  • Bold Living Display Homes
  • GJ Gardner Homes Ipswich

Under construction

  • Rustys Servo Expansion Hatton Vale 
  • Shell Servo Hatton Vale
  • Porters Plainland Hotel expansion 

Coming soon

  • Aldi 

