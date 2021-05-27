‘Plain stupidity’: Magistrate slams court-dodging dad

Trent Manthey pleaded guilty to five charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Trent Manthey pleaded guilty to five charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

FAILING to pay for a train ticket drew police attention to a man carrying a used meth pipe and a Viagra pill in his backpack.

Trent Allen Manthey discovered matters would only get worse when he didn’t turn up to court.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Manthey pleaded guilty to five charges, including two counts of failing to appear in court.

The court heard Manthey had a criminal record and was on parole when he was found riding the train without a ticket on October 10, 2020.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police stopped him at Sunnybank train station about 6.50pm.

“He was asked to produce a ticket but he said he hadn’t paid for his train fare,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“Police searched his backpack and found a (blue Viagra pill)... It’s a Schedule 4 restricted drug.”

Sgt Caldwell said when questioned, Manthey told police he had bought the Viagra, “from someone dodgy”.

“He said his backpack contained a glass pipe and police found two glass pipes and two clip seal bags containing residue of a crystal substance,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“He said they belonged to him and he had used them to smoke meth.”

The court heard Manthey failed to turn up to court twice, in one instance sending an email to the wrong address.

Magistrate Andy Cridland told Manthey his failure to appear had landed him a suspended jail term.

“The problem you have here is your criminal history. You were on parole at the time for like offences, like failing to appear,” Mr Cridland said.

“Had you turned up, you would have been just looking at a fine.

“It’s just plain stupidity that you would not turn up to court.”

Manthey was fined $1000 and given a one-month suspended jail sentence.

The convictions were recorded.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.