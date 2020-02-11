PLAIN STUPID: Dumb things heard in Gatton court

SOMETIMES court can be a real drag but a dash of quality dialogue and a bizarre narrative can really spice up the experience.

The Gatton Star has compiled a list of the dumbest, the dodgiest and the darnedest anecdotes heard in Gatton Magistrates Court.

Told police his "ability to drive wasn't impaired" after guzzling 4+ litres of beer

He may not have intended to drink drive but one 22-year-old man ended up behind the wheel after many a drink. Matthew Bardsley took a courtesy bus home after going out drinking with friends but was soon coaxed back out to chauffeur his buddies home. When police questioned him, he said he had consumed about 10 schooners of XXXX beer but that "his ability to drive was not impaired".

Ten schooners amounts to more than four litres of beer. Stay hydrated!

Told police she was growing pot

When you go to the police station for whatever reason, it's best to avoid incriminating yourself in the process, unless you're there to turn yourself in. For one pot-growing single mum, talking about her garden was all part of small talk. Later that day, police turned up on Carley Wyllie's doorstep to check out this garden. Needless to say, they found Wyllie had not been lying. They found 13 marijuana plants growing in a closet and another outside among more lawful greenery, no doubt having a bad influence on them.

Drove drunk despite living 800 metres away

You've had a relaxing sesh with mates, knocking back a few beers on your lunch break. But, come time to head home, what do you do? Hopefully you don't get behind the wheel. For FIFO worker Stewart Beel, a walk home was out of the question - despite camp being less than 1km away. Cops found him drink driving during his short trip and he landed himself a court date.

"If he's anything like me, he will get up to mischief"

If a magistrate warns you they're worried your son is going to find his way into your dodgy stash, there are a few ways you can respond. You can tell her you've learnt your lesson and you're going to keep far away from drugs. You could even tell her you keep the stash locked in a padlocked safe inside a cave, guarded by a bear. When facing a charge of drug driving (not for the first time), stay-at-home dad Dylan Reid told a Gatton magistrate he had an 11-month-old at home. When she expressed concern about the infant finding the drugs, Dylan agreed, saying "if he's anything like me, he will get up to mischief". Good to know, Dylan.

Told police he was growing tomatoes, not weed

Their elegant shape and vivid shade of green makes the humble marijuana leaf eye-catching and iconic. The design is original and unlike anything else in the garden. So, if cops have taken a stroll through your garden and spied marijuana plants growing, the jig is up. But Kevin Morris-Barrie wasn't about to concede and told police he was growing tomatoes, not pot. Understandably, they weren't convinced and asked him to tell them what kind of tomatoes he was supposedly growing. Morris-Barrie told them "big f---ing red ones". Think he got off the hook?

