Places filling fast at new Catholic school

THERE are very few places left to fill at one of Ipswich's newest schools, which will welcome students for the first time next year.

St Ann's School already has 72 students enrolled for 2020 and foundation principal Sonny Smith said applications for Prep in 2021 and 2022 are already "filling quickly".

The Redbank Plains Catholic primary school will commence with Prep to Year 3 cohorts and grow by a year level every year.

It is expected to eventually cater for 780 students and about 50 staff.

"We are very close to being at capacity with our Prep classes and currently have a wait list for new enrolments," he said.

"But places may open up so people are encouraged to still lodge an application. We have limited spaces remaining in our Year 1, Year 2 and Year 3 classes.

"Traditionally there is movement towards the end of the year and we would encourage any family who is interested in enrolling at St Ann's for 2020 to complete an online application, particularly those who are interested in Year 1, Year 2 and Year 3 in 2020.

"Our enrolments for Prep in 2021 and 2022 are very strong and we would encourage families to complete applications for these year levels to avoid disappointment."

About 15 staff are in place for next year and buildings are well on target to be finished a few weeks before the first term.

Eight classrooms, a library, school hall, school oval, playground and administration building will be in place for 2020 at the campus on Halletts Rd.

"We are currently planning for our second stage which will be built in 2021," Mr Smith said.

"We have built our team from a number of school across Brisbane Catholic Education who bring a diverse range of experiences to our community.

"We are pleasantly surprised with the large number of enrolments we have received at this stage."

Mr Smith finished up his role as Immaculate Heart School principal in May after 18 months at the Leichhardt school.

He will lean on his experience as a part of the project management team that led the transition of Nudgee Junior College in Brisbane into Ambrose Treacy College, where he was also deputy principal for nine years.

For more information on enrolments, visit the enrolment office at Town Square Redbank Plain or visit the St Ann's website.

Schools set for high growth areas

Three new schools will open their doors next year in some of Ipswich's biggest growth areas but there are no plans from the State Government to deliver any new local schools in 2021. A primary and a high school which form part of the $120 education precinct in South Ripley, and Catholic primary school St Ann's are set to open in 2020. According to Ipswich City Council's Planning and Development Annual Report Card for 2018, Spring Mountain (1977), Redbank Plains (1324) and South Ripley (913) were the top three suburbs for additional population. Spring Mountain State School welcomed its first students this year. In 2021, the Queensland Government will deliver five new schools, none of which will be in Ipswich. A new Catholic secondary school is set to open in Plainland in 2021. A Brisbane Catholic Education spokesperson said other schools planned for Springfield and Ripley over the next decade.