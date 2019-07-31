Places filling fast at Ipswich's two newest schools

HOT SEAT: Brendan Krueger is the foundation principal for the Ripley Valley high school that will open next year.

PLACES are filling fast at Ipswich's two newest schools with parents eager to secure a place for their children.

About 70 expressions of interest for enrolments have been received for the primary and high schools that form the $120 million Ripley Valley education precinct, which will open next year.

Brendan Krueger, who will take take on the role of foundation principal of the yet to be named high school, said interest flooded in, all within a couple of days of the EOIs opening.

Two community consultations held this week were all but booked out and there more meetings set for next month.

Stage one in the construction of the high school, which will include an administration building, resource centre and general learning spaces will be finished by the end of October and the rest of the works will be wrapped up by January.

Years 7 and 8 will be the first two grades at the school with a new year level added each year.

In its first year, the high school will have a capacity of 110 but this number is being revised and may be pushed upward.

Mr Krueger officially took on his new role on July 15 after three years as principal of Longreach State High School.

"It's a really exciting opportunity to shape, not just the future of education in the Ripley Valley but more than that, it's about shaping the future of this community,” Mr Krueger said.

"I've been involved in schools that have had some fairly significant growth and builds in Hervey Bay and, to a lesser extent, in Longreach. I'm used to that kind of project management and juggling multiple balls. This one is on a much larger scale. I definitely enjoy that kind of challenge.

"I'm looking forward to working hand in hand with the community.”

Between 10-12 teaching staff are slated to be in place for the high school's foundation year but numbers will depend on how many EOIs are registered.

"We're expecting (student) growth to nearly double every year, possibly more than double every year, really, for the next five years,” Mr Krueger said.

Neither school has been officially named, with upcoming community consultations a chance for people to make suggestions and eventually vote on the top entries.

Names will then be presented to Education Minister Grace Grace.

The official names will be announced in September.

Further consultations will be held at the Deebing Heights State School hall on August 2 and 22, from 7pm.