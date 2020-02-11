Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A pizza shop has fallen victim to another brazen break-in that will cost the owners more to repair than the items stolen.
A pizza shop has fallen victim to another brazen break-in that will cost the owners more to repair than the items stolen.
Crime

Pizza shop forced to close after brazen theft

Shayla Bulloch
by and SHAYLA BULLOCH
11th Feb 2020 4:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville pizza shop has fallen victim to another brazen break-in that will cost the owners more to repair than the items stolen.

Players Pizza at Kirwan was targeted by two youths who smashed a front door and stole seven bottles of coke about 11.35pm Monday.

Kirwan Station officer-in-charge Jason Brosnan said the pair were caught on CCTV throwing a concrete brick through the glass door.

He said police will chase up the footage and start their investigation.

The owners of the Herveys Range Rd shop took to social media to air their frustration.

"I have no words this morning, only tears," the post read.

"I am a strong woman, but the past week has tested me to no end."

The break-in was the second incident at the sore in less than a week.

On February 5, two glass panels had been smashed by rocks.

Police were investigating the incident and Players Pizza will be closed tonight.

c rime players pizza theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIST: Five development applications submitted this year

        premium_icon LIST: Five development applications submitted this year

        News While big developments are booming around the Lockyer Valley, there are plenty of smaller plans in the works

        • 11th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
        Rains stave off water restrictions

        premium_icon Rains stave off water restrictions

        Weather Rain saves thousands from water restrictions.

        • 11th Feb 2020 4:52 PM
        Man stabbed during fight over $50

        premium_icon Man stabbed during fight over $50

        News Woman who stabbed sister faces court over another wounding.

        • 11th Feb 2020 4:03 PM
        Behaviour on social media should influence your vote

        premium_icon Behaviour on social media should influence your vote

        News How council candidates conduct themselves on Facebook speaks volumes