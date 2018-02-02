Pizza man show a slap in the face of political correctness

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

PAUL Fenech called in three hours late for his interview with the QT on his latest comedy tour, Smash It With a Thong, and he wasn't ashamed to tell us why.

Turns out the post show crowd in Gladstone had Pauly drinking like a true Queenslander, and he woke up a little worse for wear the next day.

"I never drink during a show but afterwards is a different story," he said.

"I have been drinking like a Queenslander. In fact you could almost make me an honorary State of Origin player."

Fenech, the brains and the face behind uniquely Australian comedy series such as Pizza, Housos and Swift and Shift Couriers, has embarked on a live multimedia feast of pleasure, and pain.

The feast of uniquely Aussie comedy arrives in Ipswich next Wednesday, February 7.

"People get thonged live on stage," Fenech said.

"I used to have shows all the time where blokes would get me to slap them as hard as I could with a thong, so I decided to make it part of the show. The men get slapped on the face and the women get slapped on the bum."

The show is not for the faint of heart or for fans of the new age form of politically correct comedy, which Fenech seems to view with a level of contempt.

The show features video, songs and audience interaction.

Fenech gets amongst the audience as much as he gets on stage, and uses what he calls "live memes" as part of his multimedia humour.

As one of Fenech's previous shows in Ipswich proves, audience interaction doesn't always go to plan.

Fenech himself still remembers a recent show in Ipswich where an audience member came up swinging punches because of a perceived insult against his female companion.

"Some bloke got upset about something that happened with his missus and he was swinging punches in slow motion. He was like Foxtel at half-speed," Fenech recalled.

"I don't mind that. I'm not scared to do a show that is outrageous and memorable. That's what we want.

"What I love about Australian culture is up until now we have had the ability to laugh at ourselves. Australia has had a take-no-prisoners attitude to comedy in the past, but culturally we are being sanitized and comedy is on the list of targets.

"I'm trying to fly the flag. I love this country and I love the humour."

Fenech is bringing his show, Smash it With a Thong, to the Brothers Leagues Club on Wildey St, Raceview on Wednesday, February 7.

Doors open 7pm.

For ticket info, visit https://www.outix.co/tickets/event/116976-pauly-fenech.