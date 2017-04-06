Pizza maker channels celebrity chef's tasty skills

Ann's Pizza and Cafe owner Danny Nguyen is not revealing his secret to the perfect pizza.

While Ipswich was busy preparing for wild weather last Wednesday, Ann's Pizza and Cafe owner Danny Nguyen fired up his pizza ovens for the first time.

The cafe and pizzeria is the newest food destination at East Ipswich, dishing up the traditional favourites along with the Aussie, hot and spicy, reef and beef and sunshine varieties.

If Mr Nguyen's cooking skills are anything like celebrity chef Luke Nguyen's, Ipswich is in for a treat.

Besides pizza, there is fresh coffee and cakes dessert bar alongside salads and fresh food on offer.

While silver service restaurants are busy taking up space in historic buildings, two mates are selling fresh meat from their Orion butcher and iconic family eateries are on the market, Ann's Pizza and Cafe started form humble beginnings.

"It's a growing area and I was looking in the local area and found there weren't many food business places, there was a gap in the market," Mr Nguyen said.

"I'm trying my best to give the customers the best I can and they have been supporting me telling me what they like about it. I want people to let me know what they like so I can make it better."

He said the perfect pizza started with the basics and finished with a secret.

"It's about the base, sauce and the time it's in the oven for and also a secret, that's my business," he said

"I make all the base and pizzas myself. I like everything but I prefer super supreme."

Ann's Pizza and Cafe is open from 7am to late Monday to Saturday and 9.30am to late on Sunday on Jacaranda St, East Ipswich.

