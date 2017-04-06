25°
News

Pizza maker channels celebrity chef's tasty skills

Emma Clarke
| 6th Apr 2017 1:00 PM Updated: 2:20 PM
Ann's Pizza and Cafe owner Danny Nguyen is not revealing his secret to the perfect pizza.
Ann's Pizza and Cafe owner Danny Nguyen is not revealing his secret to the perfect pizza. Emma Clarke

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DANNY Ngyuen's recipe for a perfect pizza is a secret.

While Ipswich was busy preparing for wild weather last Wednesday, Ann's Pizza and Cafe owner Danny Nguyen fired up his pizza ovens for the first time.

The cafe and pizzeria is the newest food destination at East Ipswich, dishing up the traditional favourites along with the Aussie, hot and spicy, reef and beef and sunshine varieties.

If Mr Nguyen's cooking skills are anything like celebrity chef Luke Nguyen's, Ipswich is in for a treat.

Besides pizza, there is fresh coffee and cakes dessert bar alongside salads and fresh food on offer.

While silver service restaurants are busy taking up space in historic buildings, two mates are selling fresh meat from their Orion butcher and iconic family eateries are on the market, Ann's Pizza and Cafe started form humble beginnings.

"It's a growing area and I was looking in the local area and found there weren't many food business places, there was a gap in the market," Mr Nguyen said.

"I'm trying my best to give the customers the best I can and they have been supporting me telling me what they like about it. I want people to let me know what they like so I can make it better."

He said the perfect pizza started with the basics and finished with a secret.

"It's about the base, sauce and the time it's in the oven for and also a secret, that's my business," he said

"I make all the base and pizzas myself. I like everything but I prefer super supreme."

Ann's Pizza and Cafe is open from 7am to late Monday to Saturday and 9.30am to late on Sunday on Jacaranda St, East Ipswich.

iframe src="https://uploads.knightlab.com/storymapjs/479144e71eb3a416761eaba764eb6074/booming-top-of-town/index.html" frameborder="0" width="150%" height="800">
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  east ipswich ipswich business pizza

REVEALED: How much the Wacol prison riot cost taxpayers

REVEALED: How much the Wacol prison riot cost taxpayers

The figures have been revealed in the Attorney-General's answer to a question on notice posed by the LNP's Ian Walker.

Trad in clear over $300 donation to Ipswich candidate

GREEN LIGHT: Deputy Premier Jackie Trad fulfilled her disclosure obligations to the ECQ regarding a $300 donation to Steve Franklin at the 2016 Ipswich local government election.

Deputy Premier fulfilled her disclosure responsibilities to ECQ

Pizza maker channels celebrity chef's tasty skills

Ann's Pizza and Cafe owner Danny Nguyen is not revealing his secret to the perfect pizza.

New pizza shop owner Danny Nguyen has a secret to the perfect pizza

VIDEO: Bilbies triple Easter treat for Ipswich

Bilby triplets came out of their mother's pouch at the Bilby Burrow earlier this week, the latest additions to the bilby breeding program.

Three joeys emerge from Mum's pouch at nature centre's Bilby Burrow

Local Partners

VIDEO: Bilbies triple Easter treat for Ipswich

Three joeys emerge from Mum's pouch at Ipswich Nature Centre's Bilby Burrow

Riders ready to enjoy popular scenic trek

Ipswich 100 bike ride participants cool off at USQ campus during a previous event.

Annual Ipswich 100 just days away

Wizards, witches and mystical creatures to light streets

BONANZA: Ipswich Festival parade.

Huge event program for Ipswich Festival

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Wizards, witches and mystical creatures to light streets

Huge event program for Ipswich Festival

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

Carrie Bickmore co-hosts The Project.

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

What's on in Ipswich

The orchid and bromeliad show Garden Spectacular at Silkstone State School. Some of the beautiful bromeliads and orchids on display.

Five things to do

Neat, Sweet, Complete &amp; it&#39;s got a shed

31 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 3 $329,000

Neat, Sweet and Complete - This home has it all - just perfect for the First Home Buyer or for the astute investor. From the landscaped gardens to the grassed...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $335,000...

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

Escape to the Country - 2 Acres

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

Easy Living - Peaceful &amp; Quiet

2A Clare Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $327,000

Located on the high side of the road, this lowset brick home is in a peaceful and quiet setting. The home boasts large living areas, wide hallway and 3 bedrooms...

Brassall Brick - Superb Investment

4 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Located in the sought after suburb of Brassall is this lowset brick home with three large bedrooms, all with built-in robes. The home has an air conditioned...

Superb Investment - Buy 1 or Buy 2!

6 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Here is a great opportunity to get into investment market as two great investment properties hit the market. It will be your decision, you can buy one or the...

CHARMING &amp; STYLISH WITH A POOL!

3 Smith Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $399,000

Fall in love with the charm of this gorgeous character home, beautifully presented in an elevated position, you can 'walk to it all' from this central...

AN EXCITING BRAND NEW OFFERING!!

13 Caladenia Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This stunning brand new contemporary home will defiantly impress those wanting more than your average property. With the striking facade and high front portico...

A GREAT INVESTMENT

5 Gledhow Street, Willowbank 4306

House 3 1 3 $320,000

This area in Willowbank is always in high demand and you can't go wrong with an investment property in this location! - Fantastic tenants in place that would...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY UNIT – OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE

57/302 College Road, Karana Downs 4306

House 3 2 2 AUCTION On Site

Auction Location: On Site. ENJOY LIFE “ON PAR” WITH UNINHIBITED VIEWS DIRECTLY OVERLOOKING THE RESPECTED KARANA DOWNS GOLF COURSE COMBINED WITH THE PRIVILEGES OF...

U-TURN HELL: Traffic woes at Brassall Hungry Jack's

PUSH OFF: Terry Crossley is angry with the lack of traffic-turning options for customers at the new Hungry Jack's restaurant in Brassall as drivers are constantly using his drive-way to turn around or are performing illegal U-turns in his street.

"I had four cars pull in within 15 minutes at 4am this morning."

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!