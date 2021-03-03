Pizza delivery driver threatened, followed by ‘maniac’ driver

Maddelene, who works for major pizza chain Dominos, was driving her car delivering pizzas when a man in a red hatchback began to drive dangerously close behind her.

Maddelene, who works for major pizza chain Dominos, was driving her car delivering pizzas when a man in a red hatchback began to drive dangerously close behind her.

A YOUNG pizza delivery driver claims she was left shaken following a terrifying encounter with an aggressive driver.

The 23-year-old Ipswich woman was working last Thursday night when a man yelled threats and abuse at her on a Flinders View street.

Maddelene, who works for major pizza chain Dominos, was driving her car delivering pizzas about 7.30pm when a man in a red hatchback began to drive dangerously close behind her.

“I was just on my way to one of my regular deliveries when I noticed a car behind me,” Maddelene said.

“I didn’t notice it at first because it was sitting so close behind that I couldn’t see the headlights.”

LOCAL NEWS: Plans changed for 2200-home estate next to bushland

Maddelene said the driver of the car seemed to be trying to run her off the road.

“He would break and then put his foot on the accelerator and get right back up there and then break really quickly and do it again,” she said.

“He was terrifying me with his crazy driving.”

The driver followed Maddelene into Reif St, Flinders View, less than a kilometre from her workplace.

When she pulled over to let him pass, he overtook her, allegedly nearly crashing into Maddelene’s car.

“Then he stopped in the middle of the road and got out of the car,” Maddelene said.

“He started yelling at me and calling me names, threatening me, telling me to get out of the car.

“I wound down my window a little bit and said ‘I’m just trying to do my job’.”

LOCAL NEWS: ‘MAKE AN OFFER’: Retail complex in boom suburb hits market

When more cars came around the corner, the man jumped back into his car.

“He took off like a maniac.”

When Maddelene tried to report the incident to police, she was told to lodge it online.

“(The man on the Policelink line) wouldn’t take (the report) – he told me to go to the police station or do it online,” she said.

“I went to the police station but they were very busy that night. The officer told me to come back tomorrow or do it online.”

Maddelene says she lodged a report of the incident online.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.