Pizza billionaire’s bizarre wealth boast

A disgraced US pizza chain founder has served up controversy with a bizarre series of TikTok videos that flaunt his massive collection of bling.

Papa John's founder John Schnatter was infamously ousted from his own company in 2018 for dropping a racial slur during a video conference and has been involved in several notable scandals since.

But it appears the pizza baron is still riding high.

Mr Schnatter, who is reportedly worth a cool $US1 billion ($A1.55 billion), is seen in one TikTok clip swaggering up to his personal helicopter in slow motion while the Notorious B. I. G's "Big Poppa" blares in the background.

The braggadocios clip - titled "Do you know I have my own helicopter" - has racked up almost 600,000 views since it was uploaded April 28.

The bizarre clips have sparked backlash. Picture: TikTok

If that wasn't ostentatious enough, Papa John also posted footage of his gargantuan garage full of vintage cars to his 100,000 followers.

In the most cringe-worthy clip with 1.3 million views, Papa John gives an MTV Cribs-esque tour of his sprawling, moat-encircled mansion in Kentucky, dubbed "The Papa Castle".

The $US11 ($A17) million property is the most expensive in Louisville, according to People.

"Welcome to my crib," announces Mr Schnatter, before flinging open his double doors to unveil a colossal wooden clock modelled after eagles mating in mid-air.

"Eagles go up several thousand feet and mate all the way down," the pizza tsar explains. "Right before they hit, they separate so they don't get hurt or killed. Perfect timing."

The clip ends on a cliffhanger with Mr Schnatter pretending he's going to show off the library.

He then cheekily bails out and says, "Stay tuned, you gotta keep following. Maybe next time."

Needless to say, Mr Schnatter's property porn didn't go over well with many TikTokkers.

"Money doesn't buy taste," said one critic of the gaudy clips.

John Schnatter is worth $US1 billion. Picture: TikTok

"Where's Shaq," wondered another in reference to the former NBA star joining Papa John's company board last year.

Another found this wealth worship particularly tone-deaf in light of the coronavirus pandemic, writing: "People of the world trying to survive and this man is showing off."

This isn't the first time Mr Schnatter has sparked controversy recently.

Last November, the stuffed crust kingpin claimed that he had eaten 40 pizzas in 30 days, a statement he later walked back.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Pizza billionaire's bizarre wealth boast