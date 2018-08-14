REVEALED: Ipswich readers name their favourite pizza place

LOOKING for a great pizza in Ipswich. Look no further.

We asked our readers where's the best pizza restaurant in Ipswich and we got plenty of passionate comments and recommendations.

In the end it came down to just one vote with Pizzeria La Prima winning out over Pizza House.

Situated on 3/1 Ian Kellar Drive at Springfield Central, Pizzeria La Prima opened in November last year and offers classic Italian style pizzas along with traditional Australian favourites.

Owner Claudio D'Andrea, who runs the business with his wife Madison, was delighted with the news.

"That's amazing. It is beautiful to see so many people supporting us. I'm really, really happy," he said.

"We originally opened in Crestmead in 2016 but as we lived in Springfield and knew the area, we decided to relocate here.

"Business is going great since we made that change and this win is another sign we are on the right track."

Claudio says the support of family has been important to the business's success.

"The main thing is to have people who support you and believe in you and we've got that with our family and friends."

If you haven't tried their pizza yet, the most popular Italian classic is the Pepperoni e Gorgonzola while the Carnivore is a hit with the traditional Australian palate. Claudio's personal favourite is the Capricciosa.

In addition to the savoury pizzas, the restaurant also offers a Nutella pizza for those interested in dessert and will soon add authentic pastas made in-house to the menu, 'just how mamma makes it'.

It was also a close run race for third and fourth place with Pizza Plus in Raceview taking the honours from Pizza Jam at Yamanto and Mozzarella Fella by one vote.

Jessee and Tracey Heilbronn from Pizza Plus in Raceview and North Ipswich. David Nielsen

Here's are a few of our favourite comments from Facebook:

Marie Carroll commended Pizzeria La Prima for their "fantastic food, ambience, music, service and staff. We will be back for sure". And Leanne JPaper wrote: "Lovely people and atmosphere. Pizzas were absolutely delicious."

But for Tanya Taylor the only place to go for pizza was Char'd at the PA, adding: "OMG, the best pizza ever."

Vicki Warnock wrote: "Big Boss Pizza on Noamai Street, Bundamba is AMAZING. Only place I buy pizza from any more!" Kandeece Fritz was also a fan: "Best pizza and service. Great family run business who takes pride in their food."

For Dave Buckell and Kimberly Loss there none better than Mozzarella Fella Pizzeria. "Best range of inventive, tasty pizzas, and some mean vego options too!"

