Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Keith Pitt has been promoted to the frontbench in the latest ministerial shakeup.
Keith Pitt has been promoted to the frontbench in the latest ministerial shakeup. LUKAS COCH
News

Pitt promises infrastructure focus in new ministerial role

Blake Antrobus
by
3rd Mar 2018 5:00 AM

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt is back on the frontbench less than three months after he was dumped from the Turnbull Government's junior ministry.

In a ministerial shake-up, Mr Pitt was promoted to assistant minister to new Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals leader Michael McCormack on Thursday, working in the Transport and Infrastructure portfolio.

Following the appointment, he said it was an honour "to serve the people of Hinkler as their elected representative and the Deputy Prime Minister."

"Having worked as an engineer, a tradesperson, a farmer, a small business owner and having lived most of my life in regional Australia, I have a deep appreciation of just how important well planned infrastructure and connectivity is," Mr Pitt said.

He said a number of large projects including upgrades to the Bruce Hwy, Inland Rail and water infrastructure would help deliver jobs in regional communities.

"In the coming weeks I will be briefed on these projects, and many others, and believe that large infrastructure projects need to be well planned and value for money for taxpayers," Mr Pitt said.

assistant minister fcpolitics hinkler keith pitt
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Still the 'best of mates' after 60 years married

premium_icon Still the 'best of mates' after 60 years married

Dating Couple can remember the 1953 dinner party where they fell in love

Opinions wanted on new Ipswich school

Opinions wanted on new Ipswich school

Council News A development application for the 780-student school is before ICC

Dangerous crim wrote off stolen car in Ipswich smash

Dangerous crim wrote off stolen car in Ipswich smash

Crime He crossed on to the wrong side of the road, colliding with a truck

'Without it, it's near impossible': Drug user's plea

'Without it, it's near impossible': Drug user's plea

Crime He pleaded with a magistrate to be lenient

Local Partners