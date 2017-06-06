Pisasale's resignation 'concerning' for Ipswich business

THE 'PISASALE Factor' and its impact on Ipswich small business will be a lasting legacy, industry leaders say.

The Ipswich business community is waiting to see what outgoing Mayor Paul Pisasale's resignation means as they take stock of the support from the 'good friend to business'.

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Phillip Bell said the news came as a surprise as much to the chamber as to its members.

Mayor's shock resignation: PAUL Pisasale has resigned as mayor of Ipswich Regional Council from St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital.

"It is disappointing. We've always enjoyed fantastic support from Paul Pisasale but we do feel as though Paul has put in some fairly significant investment in business," Mr Bell said.



Mr Bell said one of the council's most noteworthy investments to small business during Mr Pisasale's leadership was into the CBD re-development.



Demolition on the decade-long project is set to begin next week.

Mr Bell said it was "a concerning event" and the business community would be looking to the council to understand what the change meant.

"It has been a relatively stable council notwithstanding so Paul has done a great job of delivering consistency in support from his team for business," he said.

"I don't think there is anyone among our current council representatives who wouldn't agree that small business is the engine room of local economy and I am sure they will carry on with Paul's legacy of doing everything possible to support business locally.

"It's just concerning and unsettling in the interim while business understands what the change looks like for them."

Mr Bell said he was confident Mr Pisasale's work would be a "lasting legacy and testament to all the support he has given business over a very long career".

He said the chamber would continue to work with the council as a new Mayor was elected.

"There is no doubt his most significant business achievement has been to put Ipswich as a business community on the map internationally. I look back and cab reflect on the work Paul has done with business and the business community to take Ipswich to the world," he said.

"It will absolutely be Paul's greatest achievement and greatest contribution to the business community.

"We'd like to think the plans Paul put in place are well underway. He did have a very long term and far-sighted vision so I know his team will continue to advance his vision. We'll be continuing to work with the council to make sure that occurs."

He said he and chamber members would be thinking of Mr Pisasale and his family.

"I've observed in the work I've done with him he has good days and bad days and I take my hat off to his reliance and the way he's lived with his health issues and worked really hard not withstanding. While I was surprised, I understand that has been a constant and relentless battle for Paul," he said.

"As a business community we have been blessed with Paul's support. We came to realise it economically with what we refer to as the Pisasale Factor. I would like to think the Pisasale Factor translates to building a culture among his team and among his colleagues on the council to support business and an environment in which a business can thrive."