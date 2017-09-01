Pisasale's mental health a concern for Antoniolli

SUPPORT: New mayor Cr Andrew Antoniolli says the health of former mayor Paul Pisasale (left) remains a concern.

Joel is a journalist with 20 years of experience and since February, 2011 he has been the late reporter at The Queensland Times. Joel specialises in longer features and as the late reporter he chases all the breaking stories that unfold in the evenings. A die hard rugby league fan, Joel has been pushing hard for the Western Corridor bid to be admitted into the NRL.

IPSWICH is a city still in shock from historic political upheaval but new mayor Cr Andrew Antoniolli insists councillors who sit around the table with him will continue to check in on the 49th mayor of the city during his trials and tribulations.

Holding his first press conference as Ipswich mayor on Thursday Cr Antoniolli had the chains of office around his neck, with 50 silver shields inscribed with the names of all of the Ipswich mayors

"I can't hide in this and it is a tremendous weight,” he said.

"I think when you have 49 other names other than mine on here, each and every one of those engravings also weighs heavy.

"I am very proud to have my own name on one of these shields and it is a great honour to be the 50th name, but it weighs no less.

"It continues to be a heavy weight without being a burden.”

Cr Antoniolli was asked whether the 49th name on the chains - that of Paul Pisasale - would be a burden.

Mr Pisasale, who resigned in June, is facing court on several charges following a CCC investigation.

"At this point in time those matters are before the courts and every person deserves a presumption of innocence,” Cr Antoniolli said.

"We are worried about Paul's health and despite all that is going on we hope he can regain his health and his strength.

"I don't think any of us around this table are fair weather friends, and we worked with him for many years.

"You will find that some of us around the table will check in on him from time to time because we are worried about his mental state. We are worried about him as a human being.”

In his swearing in speech Cr Antoniolli said he hoped to facilitate a recapturing of the pride Ipswich people have in their city.

"People are questioning themselves. They are questioning their city and they are still in shock,” he said.

"It is an ongoing saga.

"I do believe that over the next few months it is my job to reinstate pride and trust in the council.

"That is the first part of the healing process and I think that we will, over time, have that really strong pride in the city.

"I don't believe it is gone. I just believe that people have a question mark over it at the moment, but that we can re-establish that pride in a short space of time.”

Cr Antoniolli said it was his role to be a healer and that his commitment to focus on transparency, accountability and integrity in the council would be a key factor.

Cr Antoniolli has less than 1000 days before the next election to implement his changes.

He said those changes were not negotiable and would be enacted.

"As the mayor I feel like I am the captain of the team. I have got the jersey on and I am going out there in the field to fight for a good result,” he said.

"We have two and a half years to perform as a council. You would have seen the result in the last by-election that 70 per cent of people wanted change.

"On the other hand 65 per cent of people voted for the stability of somebody already within the council.

"I think the community has faith in the council but they have given a very clear message that they want change. They want transparency. They want a better image.

"That message should be received loud and clear by all of us here and we have two and a half years to deliver on that, because that 70 per cent will have a say in two and a half years.

"I do believe that everybody will pull together.”