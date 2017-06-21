Pisasale's 'first public appearance' in doubt

Rotary Club members from left, Rowarn Luder, James Pollock, and Tony Wills with Mayor Paul Pisasale are reminding people that the Bowelscan test kits are now available.

FORMER mayor Paul Pisasale will hand over his position as rotary club president after being charged with extortion and other offences last night.

This Saturday was to be Paul Pisasale's first public appearance after his shock resignation.

Mr Pisasale was due to speak at the changeover dinner for the Ipswich City Rotary Club where he would be handing the presidency over to Cr Cheryl Bromage.

Cr Bromage is the club's vice president and was due to take up the president's role after the normal 12-month period.

Now it is unclear whether Mr Pisasale, who has been a rotary club member for 28 years, will be able to attend.

When contacted by the QT for comment on Mr Pisasale's commitment to the club, Cr Bromage said she was unable to comment.

But fellow rotary member Peter McMahon said the loss of Mr Pisasale's leadership would be felt by every member.

Mr Pisasale was appointed president in June 2016.

Mr McMahon says not only has membership surged since then, but the club has been revitalised.

"It has been an extraordinary journey," Mr McMahon said.

"Paul added that extra zest to encourage people to be part of the club and the events we do.

"There's no doubt he added significantly to our club."