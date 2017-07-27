Pisasale: Watchdog examining Kaitlyn Moore messages

ANTI-CORRUPTION investigators are examining communications between Paul Pisasale and a businesswoman who is a close friend of the former mayor, council correspondence has revealed.

Ipswich Council has blocked access to any communications between the former Ipswich mayor and Kaitlyn Moore, who ran Ipswich manufacturing company O'Connell Agencies.

The Courier-Mail applied through Right to Information laws for access to any emails or correspondence between Pisasale and Ms Moore or her business.

Council said the subject matter of the documents is "within the scope of an ongoing investigation" by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

