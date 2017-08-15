LETTER: Pisasale was not the city's messiah

EX-MAYOR: The advances made in Ipswich may have been greater if our overpriced rates were spent more wisely.

ANDY BRODERSON'S letter (QT, 12/08) seemed to suggest that Pisaale was some kind of messiah for Ipswich.

I saw things a little differently.

A classic example was the last Ipswich Anzac Day parade where he paraded down the centre of Brisbane street 15 minutes before the parade started, waving his mayoral robes about on a day that should be about our servicemen and women.

The advances made in Ipswich may have been greater if our overpriced rates were spent more wisely.

As for Andy's quoted economic success of ratepayer-owned council-incorporated companies, we will never know the truth behind these companies and the alleged first-class overseas junkets by councillors and selected staff as the council will not release details under freedom of information requests.

Sadly, it seems we are in for more of the same if recent polls are correct.

ROB SNELL

