Special meeting to remove Pisasale as club patron

Helen Spelitis
by
12th Apr 2018 1:20 PM

FORMER mayor Paul Pisasale could be removed as patron of Motorcycling Queensland at a special general meeting.

The club will hold its AGM on Wednesday, May 2 followed by a special meeting with the sole purpose to move a motion that Mr Pisasale be removed as patron.

Mr Pisasale resigned from the office of mayor in May and was charged by the CCC shortly afterwards.

He is facing multiple charges including corruption and fraud and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

This week, when Mr Pisasale appeared in court, it was revealed more charges will likely be laid against the former embattled mayor.

Mr Pisasale has denied wrongdoing and plans to fight the charges.

His matters are due back in court in June.

Ipswich Queensland Times

