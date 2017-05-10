Pisasale slams 'bugger all for Ipswich' budget

FUNDED: The Ipswich Motorway upgrade from Darra to Rocklea has received $200 million in funding in the Federal Budget but Mayor Paul Pisasale says the city has been let down by the Coalition overall.

IT HAS been tagged the "bugger all for Ipswich" budget by Mayor Paul Pisasale in regard to infrastructure funds.

Despite a $200 million commitment by Treasurer Scott Morrison to the Ipswich Motorway upgrade from Darra to Rocklea, including $78.5 million in the 2017-18 year, Cr Pisasale said there was nothing else in the Federal Budget in key infrastructure for the city.

Wright MP Scott Buchholz said the $8.4 billion investment in the Inland Rail Project, which will partly take in the region west of the Ipswich, would "create local jobs and is great news for our local primary producers" .

But Cr Pisasale said the city missed out on any dedicated funding for key projects.

There was no funding for a rail extension from Springfield Lakes to Redbank Plains or the $345 million Cunningham Hwy/Yamanto to Ebenezer project, which includes the Amberley Interchange at Willowbank.

The Building Better Regions Fund has an extra $200 million in it but, as reported earlier by the QT, Ipswich is not one of the regions that qualifies under the criteria, although Somerset does.

Cr Pisasale welcomed the motorway upgrade funding, but said it was slim pickings.

"We need that for the motorway, but that is not in Ipswich," he said.

"The completion of the motorway is in Brisbane and it took us five years to get that funding. They are just finishing off the job that was started.

"The budget should be about infrastructure, infrastructure, infrastructure.

"But there has been bugger all for Ipswich again with regard to community infrastructure and the immediate infrastructure we need to deal with growth."

Cr Pisasale said Ipswich's failure to qualify for better regions funding for key community projects was a disgrace.

"I will be making some representations to some people in Canberra about that," he said.

"We are one of the hardest working regions in the country and one of the top 20 growth areas in Australia.

"They have got to start supporting those regions that are creating the jobs.

"This is just another 'come and elect me' budget.

"I really don't know why Ipswich has been penalised again."

The $10 billion kitty for rail infrastructure in the budget is welcomed but Blair MP Shayne Neumann said "not a $1 of that money will be invested before the next election according to the budget papers".

"So it is money in the never never," he said.

"There is no prospect in the immediate future in relation to Federal Government money for the extension of the rail link from Springfield Central towards Ipswich.

"The funding for infrastructure falls off a cliff by 2021, down to $4.2 billion, so that doesn't auger well for us getting money for the last (two) stages of the Ipswich Motorway nor for any other infrastructure projects out our way either."

The failure to get funding for Ipswich projects does not just rest at the feet of the feds.

Cr Pisasale said there "has got to be more co-operation" between the state and federal governments on Ipswich infrastructure.

Mr Neumann said a business case needed to be prepared by the state for the Cunningham Hwy upgrade and that the state needed to come up with an "unequivocal commitment and make sure the business case was spot on for Infrastructure Australia, and lodged."

Mr Neumann said it was a budget that was "fairer but not fair".

He said it was still a budget for millionaires and multi-nationals despite the $6.2 billion levy on banks to fund the NDIS, which Labor will support.

"But the government is still going to give these multinational companies $24 billion in tax cuts in the budget and $50 billion in 10 years.

"The big banks are going to get about $8.4 billion of those tax cuts," he said.

"So there is still an urgent need for a Royal Commission in my view into the banks.

"On July 1 someone earning $1 million is going to get a $16,400 tax cut because they are taking off the deficit levy."

But Mr Buchholz said the budget was fair and struck the right balance.

"Our plan will deliver investment and growth opportunities in our area through new infrastructure and a commitment to Australian jobs and small businesses," he said.

"Importantly, it guarantees the essentials like health, education, and lower cost of living for local residents and their families.

"This is a sustainable budget with crackdowns on the big banks and multinational tax avoidance with guaranteed funding for infrastructure and services."