22°
News

Pisasale slams 'bugger all for Ipswich' budget

Joel Gould
| 10th May 2017 2:22 PM Updated: 3:16 PM
FUNDED: The Ipswich Motorway upgrade from Darra to Rocklea has received $200 million in funding in the Federal Budget but Mayor Paul Pisasale says the city has been let down by the Coalition overall.
FUNDED: The Ipswich Motorway upgrade from Darra to Rocklea has received $200 million in funding in the Federal Budget but Mayor Paul Pisasale says the city has been let down by the Coalition overall. Claudia Baxter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT HAS been tagged the "bugger all for Ipswich" budget by Mayor Paul Pisasale in regard to infrastructure funds.

Despite a $200 million commitment by Treasurer Scott Morrison to the Ipswich Motorway upgrade from Darra to Rocklea, including $78.5 million in the 2017-18 year, Cr Pisasale said there was nothing else in the Federal Budget in key infrastructure for the city.

Wright MP Scott Buchholz said the $8.4 billion investment in the Inland Rail Project, which will partly take in the region west of the Ipswich, would "create local jobs and is great news for our local primary producers" .

But Cr Pisasale said the city missed out on any dedicated funding for key projects.

There was no funding for a rail extension from Springfield Lakes to Redbank Plains or the $345 million Cunningham Hwy/Yamanto to Ebenezer project, which includes the Amberley Interchange at Willowbank.

The Building Better Regions Fund has an extra $200 million in it but, as reported earlier by the QT, Ipswich is not one of the regions that qualifies under the criteria, although Somerset does.

Cr Pisasale welcomed the motorway upgrade funding, but said it was slim pickings.

"We need that for the motorway, but that is not in Ipswich," he said.

"The completion of the motorway is in Brisbane and it took us five years to get that funding. They are just finishing off the job that was started.

"The budget should be about infrastructure, infrastructure, infrastructure.

"But there has been bugger all for Ipswich again with regard to community infrastructure and the immediate infrastructure we need to deal with growth."

Cr Pisasale said Ipswich's failure to qualify for better regions funding for key community projects was a disgrace.

"I will be making some representations to some people in Canberra about that," he said.

"We are one of the hardest working regions in the country and one of the top 20 growth areas in Australia.

"They have got to start supporting those regions that are creating the jobs.

"This is just another 'come and elect me' budget.

"I really don't know why Ipswich has been penalised again."

The $10 billion kitty for rail infrastructure in the budget is welcomed but Blair MP Shayne Neumann said "not a $1 of that money will be invested before the next election according to the budget papers".

"So it is money in the never never," he said.

"There is no prospect in the immediate future in relation to Federal Government money for the extension of the rail link from Springfield Central towards Ipswich.

"The funding for infrastructure falls off a cliff by 2021, down to $4.2 billion, so that doesn't auger well for us getting money for the last (two) stages of the Ipswich Motorway nor for any other infrastructure projects out our way either."

The failure to get funding for Ipswich projects does not just rest at the feet of the feds.

Cr Pisasale said there "has got to be more co-operation" between the state and federal governments on Ipswich infrastructure.

Mr Neumann said a business case needed to be prepared by the state for the Cunningham Hwy upgrade and that the state needed to come up with an "unequivocal commitment and make sure the business case was spot on for Infrastructure Australia, and lodged."

Mr Neumann said it was a budget that was "fairer but not fair".

He said it was still a budget for millionaires and multi-nationals despite the $6.2 billion levy on banks to fund the NDIS, which Labor will support.

"But the government is still going to give these multinational companies $24 billion in tax cuts in the budget and $50 billion in 10 years.

"The big banks are going to get about $8.4 billion of those tax cuts," he said.

"So there is still an urgent need for a Royal Commission in my view into the banks.

"On July 1 someone earning $1 million is going to get a $16,400 tax cut because they are taking off the deficit levy."

But Mr Buchholz said the budget was fair and struck the right balance.

"Our plan will deliver investment and growth opportunities in our area through new infrastructure and a commitment to Australian jobs and small businesses," he said.

"Importantly, it guarantees the essentials like health, education, and lower cost of living for local residents and their families.

"This is a sustainable budget with crackdowns on the big banks and multinational tax avoidance with guaranteed funding for infrastructure and services."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  federal budget 2017 ipswich paul pisasale scott morrison shayne neumann

Student in hospital after inhaling chemical

Student in hospital after inhaling chemical

Paramedics treat two students at Ipswich high school

Hog-tie killer to be free in two months

court generic

Man who killed housemate to walk free in two months

Why Lorna Jane Clarkson is coming to Ipswich

Lorna Jane Clarkson is coming to Ipswich next week.

FITNESS mogul to inspire next generation to stay healthy

Raining, pouring: Wet roads to strike SEQ peak hour

Dusty Ford and Amy Blovask take cover as storms roll in.

Motorists told to drive to conditions

Local Partners

Jan's big morning tea lifts hopes of cancer patients

Compassionate Friends do Ipswich proud with their love and care

Honk parade showcases our love of cars

CHICK MAGNET: The Ipswich Festival Honk car show was a proud moment for Keith Chicken of Raceview, pictured with his Pontiac Trans Am Firebird.

Mr Chicken's Pontiac Transam Firebird a lot to crow about

Why Lorna Jane Clarkson is coming to Ipswich

Lorna Jane Clarkson is coming to Ipswich next week.

FITNESS mogul to inspire next generation to stay healthy

20 new things coming to Ipswich in 2017

A vegan cafe will be opening in Redbank Plains.

SEE what's in store for Ipswich this year.

10 free things you can still do during the Ipswich Festival

There's still plenty of Ipswich Festival activities left to do

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

FIRST came the thigh gap. That was quickly followed by the ab crack. Now there is a new celeb selfie craze from celebrities.

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the movie Get Out.

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

MOVIE REVIEW: Alien Covenant is bloody but lacks focus

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

FILM can’t decide if it is a scary Alien movie or Prometheus 2.

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

Abbey Lee Miller of Dance Moms has been sentenced to jail

The school camp for adults - with beer

John Patterson and Patience Hodgson from the Grates. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Check out what's on in Brisbane this week

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

Perfect for the Country Life on 40 Acres

821 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 4 2 2 $490,000...

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 5 minutes, it's perfect for the “Country Life” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 20 minutes away, Amberley Air...

ENTRY LEVEL THAGOONA ACREAGE

54 Glencoe Place, Thagoona 4306

House 5 2 2 Auction 27/5/17

Forget anything you may have seen in the past with this property, the time has now come where the Owner needs this one SOLD. No if's, no but's, do not do anything...

BRAND NEW AND READY FOR YOU!

1&2/24 Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $285,000 each

$285,000 each Positioned in an elevated and leafy location, these units are a great opportunity for either a first home buyer or to expand your portfolio with a...

Luxury Living in a Superior Location.

565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 3 2 2 Priced From...

Upon entering these executive units, you will immediately notice that no expense has been spared. With high ceilings, modern finishes and unique design elements...

Owner Committed Elsewhere

2/247 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Great opportunity to purchase this low maintenance free standing duplex, which positioned in the most central location, so close to amenities. - Expected rental...

PLENTY OF SPACE FOR RELAXING OR ENTERTAINING

129 Coopers Road, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 4 $539,000

From the moment you drive up the driveway you'll be pleasantly surprised that everything with this property has been doubled. From its 50+ mtr frontage, to it's...

SOPHISTICATION ON A BUDGET

28 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Style and sophistication doesn't always have to cost more. If you are tired of looking at poorly presented and overpriced properties you must inspect this...

Charming Lowset Home

23 Vivian St, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000

This charming lowset chamber board property situated in the popular suburb of Eastern Heights has been listed to sell. If you're a first Home buyer then you can't...

Charming Colonial

182 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $269,000

With the market moving and homes are selling quickly this charming colonial home is ready for a renovation whether it be now or down the track. Live in the...

COALFALLS TUDOR COTTAGE ON HIGH

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 $397,000

Set up high in Coalfalls amongst the trees and birds sits a beautifully restored Tudor Cottage. This double brick home built in 1975 was built to last. The home...

Quirky old buildings offered up for new businesses

Church on East St

Fancy running your business out of church?

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!