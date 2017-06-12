22°
News

Pisasale's message to Ipswich after shock resignation

12th Jun 2017 7:00 AM
FAREWELL: Former mayor Paul Pisasale.
FAREWELL: Former mayor Paul Pisasale. Claudia Baxter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TODAY marks my final column for The Queensland Times.

Over the years I have been incredibly proud to contribute to the state's oldest surviving provincial paper.

READ MORE:

Together we've celebrated success, shared sorrow and supported our mates in times of need, all while taking the city to the next level.

That's what we're all about - we're passionate people who represent Ipswich and everything it stands for.

I'd like to thank QT readers and the wider Ipswich community for their support and well-wishes during the past week. Thanks also to the staff at St Andrew's Ipswich for their care and compassion.

It has been a great honour to lead this city and my love for Ipswich will never diminish.

To the councillors and staff at Ipswich City Council, thank you for your ongoing contributions to the success of our city.

Our new mayor, whoever it is, will have my full support and I know they will work in the best interests of Ipswich.

This isn't goodbye - I'm not leaving Ipswich and you will still see me out and about at various events.

This is a new chapter in my life and I look forward to spending more time with my family and making my health my number one priority.

Thanks again for your support, folks, it's been a tremendous ride.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  mayor on monday paul pisasale

Charges after dad threatened in horror carjacking

Charges after dad threatened in horror carjacking

BREAKING: Police say two men stole a car from a father while his terrified 12-year-old son was still inside

Driver caught on ice 'almost cried' when stopped by police

IN COURT: A man told police he used ice the night before he was pulled over.

He admitted to police he used ice the night before he was caught.

'All I could see was the gun': dad's fear for son

Shane Gundry and his 12-year-old son Treye were returning toToowoomba when they were held at gunpoint and had their car stolen from Pacific Fuels service station in Helidon. June 11, 2017

'I was worried about him. All I could see was the gun.'

Judah breaks through Tina Arena's Chains on The Voice

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice.

Judah earns standing ovation after taking on Tina Arena classic

Local Partners

New school opens in Ipswich

Milestone the first of many

Generous gift will get Alzheimer's sufferers out into community

WONDERFUL CAUSE: Ipswich Community Services manager Caylie Field and Chris Hunter from Llewellyn Motors with the new vehicle.

New wheels for respite

Death mystery haunts Wacol asylum

DEATH PROBE: Nick Curry is looking forward to the Rotary Club of Brisbane murder mystery night.

Everybody in the room is a suspect

UPDATE: Winternats cancelled due to wet weather

Selena Tony and Lasharna Oswin.

THE final day of the Winternats may be washed out

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 28 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets. June 10, 2017

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

Toowoomba Batman fans mourn Adam West's death

WHEN the whole world mourned the death of Adam West, the original Batman in the 1960s television series, so did some of Toowoomba's biggest fans.

Dark side of world’s best job

“I’ve had friends who have been stalked,” Kathleen tells 60 Minutes.

Being a female professional gamer has serious downsides

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin reportedly end engagement

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin have reportedly called it quits

Richard Hammond in horror crash in Swiss mountains

The makers of Amazon's car-themed TV show "The Grand Tour" said in a statement Saturday June 10, 2017, presenter Richard Hammond has been in a serious crash while filming in Switzerland, but has escaped serious injury.

Former Top Gear star Richard Hammond has survived a horrific crash

Batman actor Adam West dies aged 88

Actors Adam West, left, and Burt Ward, dressed as their characters Batman and Robin, pose for a photo at the "World of Wheels" custom car show in Chicago. On Saturday, June 10, 2017, Westâ€™s family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West, star of the 1960s television series Batman, has died

Southern Cross 'hijacked by d*** heads'

Some tattoo artists refer to the Southern Cross as the “Aussie Swazi”, referencing the SwastikaSource:News Limited

“People got very upset, and that scared the hell out of me."

Monk's looking for love on Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Sophie Monk will star in season three of The Bachelorette Australia

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES DICTATE IMMEDIATE SALE

41 Nixon Drive, North Booval 4304

House 3 2 2 Auction 16/6/17 @...

Currently tenanted at $340 p/w this brick and tile home will offer buyers significant returns on their investment. The owner's instructions are clear this must be...

Private, Quiet and Secure Retreat!

1/8 Louise Court, Silkstone 4304

Unit 3 1 2 Offers over...

Situated in cosy cul-de-sac in the quieter part of the rapidly growing Silkstone with the new $85 Million dollar Silkstone village only moments away, this...

SUPER LOW MAINTENANCE 4 BED 2 BATH FAMILY HOME IN PRIME LOCATION!

9A Stephenson Street, Sadliers Crossing 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Finally, a near new super low maintenance four built-in bedroom with ensuite family home that is not located in a high rental, low owner occupied area. This four...

The Calf Factory with Scenic Rim Splendour

37-49 Bernie Jensen Road, Rosevale 4340

House 3 1 6 $1,450,000

216 acres with 4 Titles These are the “ Champions”! This outstanding result was received at the 2017 annual Silverdale Weaner Sale with over 2000 head at this...

&quot;YOUR DREAMS, YOUR BUILDER; YOU&#39;RE IN CHARGE&quot;

36A Frederick, Newtown 4305

Residential Land All the hard work has been done, sub division, fencing, services in ... $155,000

All the hard work has been done, sub division, fencing, services in place and driveway concreted. Your job is to get your plans ready, find your builder and you...

SOLD PRIOR TO HITTING THE MARKET!!

29 Green Street, Booval 4304

House 2 1 3 SOLD PRIOR TO...

Here is another property in Booval that has SOLD before hitting the market. Sitting on 900sqm in a prime development corridor, this property was snapped up by...

EXECUTIVE HOME / TRADIES PARADISE

5 Willaroo Close, Flinders View 4305

House 5 3 4 $529,900

Sitting on a 1200m2 block in the prestigious Jacana Estate in Flinders View in a quiet cul-de-sac is this immaculately presented family home. The perfectly...

QUIET LEAFY STREET &amp; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME

40 Edith Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $329,000

COMMANDING ELEVATED STREET APPEAL & SUPER ROOMY HOME TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS + DECK & OPEN ALFRESCO AREAS Situated on a manageable 580sqm block and...

WINSTON GLADES BEST BUY @ ONLY $299,000 IS NOW VACANT!!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Stop searching – Winstone Glades best value brick home is available for you to move in to as soon as you possibly can!! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM Huge Price Reduction!!

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $239,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE Don't Miss Out An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super...

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!