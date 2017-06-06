Pisasale resigns from council-owned development companies

PAUL Pisasale stepped down as director from four council-owned companies the week after his shock resignation, documents show.

The former Ipswich mayor stepped down as director of Ipswich City Enterprises, Ipswich City Developments, Ipswich City Properties and Ipswich Motorsport Park on June 12.

Mr Pisasale has been on the board of some of those companies, which all operate under the Ipswich Commercial umbrella, for more than a decade.

As the shareholder of all four companies Ipswich City Council appoints the directors.

The Ipswich City Centre Redevelopment Project was one of the projects Mr Pisasale was passionate about.

Pisasale's history as director:

: 29 December 2000-12 June 2017 Ipswich City Developments : 5 December 2013 - 12 June 2017

: 5 December 2013 - 12 June 2017 Ipswich City Properties : 9 March 2009 - 12 June 2017

: 9 March 2009 - 12 June 2017 Ipswich Motorsport Park: 7 March, 2016 - 12 June 2017

Major projects:

Ipswich City Enterprises : Fire Station 101.

: Fire Station 101. Ipswich City Developments : Residential developments in Booval, Bellbird Park and the refurbishment of Fire Station 101 as well as a retail/residential development in Redbank Plains (in progress).

: Residential developments in Booval, Bellbird Park and the refurbishment of Fire Station 101 as well as a retail/residential development in Redbank Plains (in progress). Ipswich City Properties : The Ipswich City Centre Redevelopment Project.

: The Ipswich City Centre Redevelopment Project. Ipswich Motorsport Park: Aim to put Willowbank on the map. Significant events such as WinterNats, Supercars Championships and CMC Rocks aimed to facilitate the improvements to the precinct to encourage the next wave of great events to the region.

Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale talks to media at St Andrews Hospital in Ipswich. Pic Peter Wallis

Mr Pisasale's photo and biography naming him as director of the council-owned companies under the Ipswich Commercial umbrella including the widely-criticised Ipswich City Properties Pty Ltd and Ipswich City Developments Pty Ltd, have been taken down.

Mr Pisasale no longer appears on the Ipswich Motorsport Park Pty Ltd website either.

All references to Mr Pisasale have been removed from the companies' websites.

Now the board of directors listed for Ipswich City Developments includes Acting Mayor Paul Tully, Council CFO Andrew Roach, Cr David Pahlke, Council solicitor Daniel Best and council CEO Jim Lindsay.

Cr Tully, Cr Andrew Antoniolli, Mr Roach, Mr Best and Mr Lindsay still sit on the board of directors listed for Ipswich City Properties.

Now those who sit on the board of Ipswich Motorsport Park Pty Ltd Cr Tully, Cr David Morrison, Craig Maudsley, Mr Roach and Mr Lindsay.

Mr Pisasale quit as mayor while dressed in pyjamas at St Andrew's Hospital on June 6, citing his ill health as the cause.

Mayor's shock resignation: PAUL Pisasale has resigned as mayor of Ipswich Regional Council from St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital.

Yesterday it was revealed the 65-year-old was charged with three charges, including extortion, by Crime and Corruption Commission officers.

The arrest is unrelated to Operation Belcarra, the ongoing investigation into the 2016 local government elections.

Mr Pisasale is appearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Meanwhile Acting Mayor Cr Paul Tully is expected to make a major announcement today concerning the upcoming mayoral race.

Four councillors have already ruled themselves out of the race, leaving Cr David Morrison, Cr Sheila Ireland, Cr Cheryl Bromage, Cr Andrew Antoniolli and Cr Paul Tully in the spotlight.

Cr Tully has not yet confirmed he will run, but the QT understands he will announce his support for Cr Cr Cheryl Bromage - who has just been appointed acting deputy mayor - as Ipswich's next mayor.

All of Ipswich will vote in a byelection to select a new mayor at some stage before August 29.

The Electoral Commission Queensland is yet to confirm a date for when Ipswich will go to the polls.