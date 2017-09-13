34°
Pisasale probe: Sam Di Carlo allegedly manipulated witnesses

Queensland barrister Sam Di Carlo
by Melanie Petrinec

BARRISTER Sam Di Carlo has manipulated legal representation for witnesses and co-defendants involved in former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale's corruption probe, police have alleged.

In a lengthy bail hearing yesterday, provisions preventing Di Carlo from contacting Pisasale and three others were upheld to prevent the barrister from attempting to influence the investigation.

However, Deputy Chief Magistrate Terry Gardiner removed no-contact clauses on three people - lawyer Cameron McKenzie, property developer Chris Zenonos and Di Carlo's employee Qi Wang.

It was also revealed, during cross-examination of a Crime and Corruption Commission officer, that the CCC suspects Di Carlo of fraud in an unrelated matter.

