108 not out for Ipswich's oldest resident, Marjorie

IPSWICH innovation was in the spotlight at last week's Local Government Managers Australia Queensland awards. Council won the innovation award in recognition of the city's commitment to Fire Station 101.

This is a tremendous result and reflects the ongoing success of Australia's first fully council-funded start-up hub, which has attracted 70 members since its launch in March last year.

Business talk

LAST week we welcomed Ross Greenwood to town for the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce business lunch. Ross spoke about the city's ongoing business success and looked at what the future holds for our region. Thanks to all the sponsors and supporters who made this event possible.

Marjorie now 108

IPSWICH'S oldest resident just keeps on keeping on. Marjorie Bostock turned 108 this month and I was privileged to catch up with her yesterday. The Willowbank resident is an inspiration to us all and I wish her the best of health now and in the future. I also met 90-year-old Marie Bond on the weekend. Marie celebrated her birthday with family and friends at Brothers Leagues Club.

Riverlink turns 10

A BIRTHDAY party of a different kind was held at Riverlink last week. The shopping centre turned 10 and celebrated with a laser light show on the banks of the Bremer River. A big thanks to the residents and retailers who continue to support Riverlink and the rest of our CBD.

Mayor for a day

I SPENT Saturday morning with Gilbee Gibson, a young Ipswich resident who is passionate about his home city. Gilbee wanted to know more about what it took to be mayor for a day so he came along to a number of events including the official opening of Aladdin's Bazaar at the Masonic Hall in Roderick St.

Golden anniversaries

HAPPY 50th wedding anniversaries to Robert and Judith Burgess and John and Shirley Dickens. These couples celebrated last week and I was proud to present them with certificates and flowers in recognition of their milestones.

Guest speaker

ON FRIDAY I was guest speaker at a meeting of the Redland Ladies Probus Club. I spoke about what's happening in Ipswich and provided an overview of economic and population growth, our Smart City innovations and the CBD redevelopment. Ipswich enjoys a great relationship with Redlands and I look forward to returning to the region.