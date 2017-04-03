Pisasale on Monday: City stands tall against feisty Debbie

RISING WATERS: The impacts of ex-Cyclone Debbie are still being felt by some home and business owners across the city.

A CARING, compassionate and resilient community once again stood tall in the face of floods last week. The aftermath of ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie inundated Ipswich but thankfully we were spared the mass flooding of 2011. I'd like to thank everyone for remaining calm during what was a tough time across the entire state.

A special thanks to our emergency services personnel, evacuation centre volunteers and everyone who helped a friend, neighbour or stranger in need.

The clean-up will continue in some areas as our city bounces back bigger and better than ever.

Congratulations on amazing milestones

Ipswich's oldest resident just keeps on keeping on. Marjorie Bostock turned 108 yesterday. I'm looking forward to catching up next Saturday. The Willowbank resident is an inspiration to us all and I wish her continued best of health.

Happy 50th wedding anniversary to John and Judith Bennett.

The Leichhardt couple celebrated with family and friends on Saturday. Another marriage milestone was marked by Tivoli's John and Margaret Williams, who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the weekend.

Council meetings a shining success

It was great fun catching up with the boys and girls at Karalee State School for council's external meeting on Tuesday. School leaders Stihan Dy Toit, Lily Rossow, Sheridan Dunbar and Benjamin Watson were tremendous hosts with plenty of pride in their city.

Environment Minister Steven Miles was in town last week to help us launch Sustainable Ipswich.

The plan sets out until 2021 how council will protect and enhance our environment and the city's liveability for current and future generations. While he was in Ipswich, Dr Miles toured the Churchill Abattoir and its new solar farm. This facility produces about 30% of the abattoir's energy and further enhances its sustainability and green credentials.

Goodbye and good luck to Tom Yates

On Friday we farewelled the face of the Ipswich Hospital Foundation, Tom Yates, at a retirement celebration at The Ipswich Club. Tom has called it a day after dedicating 17 and a half years to the foundation and the wider Ipswich community.