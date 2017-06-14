Pisasale met with developer before cash delivery

THE developer who met former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale before he was stopped with $50,000 at Melbourne airport has proposed a multi-million dollar development at Yamanto.

The developer has this year tried to delay an application for a commercial project and submit a new plan with the council.

At one stage, a contractor said the developer, Chris Pinzone's CJP Queensland, was "arranging a meeting through the mayor's office", with a council development planner to also attend.

CJP has provided hospitality to Mr Pisasale at least three times, according to his register of interests.

One May 12 meeting was listed as happening in Sydney, but actually took place at Mr Pisasale's Melbourne hotel. During the meeting, a man delivered the $50,000 to Mr Pisasale.

Read the full report at Courier Mail