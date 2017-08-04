Pisasale lawyer vows to fight charges against him

Lawyer Cameron James McKenzie outside court today, where he said he would defend the allegations against him.

A LAWYER linked to beleaguered former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale has fronted court for the first time, saying he will defend the criminal charge against him.

Solicitor Cameron James McKenzie, 35, was last month charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission with a single count of extortion and granted watch house bail.

He briefly faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning, where his defence lawyer Peter Saggers asked for the matter to be adjourned.

It's alleged McKenzie made the threatening demand between January 31 and March 17.

The case will be mentioned again on August 21.

Leaving court, McKenzie told media he would defend the allegations.