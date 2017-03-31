Pisasale: It will be nothing like 2011

MAYOR Paul Pisasale has assured Ipswich residents that the Bremer River will not rise to anything like the levels of 2011 and that they have nothing to fear.

Cr Pisasale has told the QT he expects the peak of the Bremer River in the Ipswich CBD to be around mid-morning.

"The maximum it will peak is about 14m but it won't impact CBD properties," he said.

"But it will be nothing like 2011 where it peaked at 19.4m. I am hoping it will be anywhere between 12m and 13m.

"It will probably affect 200 properties but most of those will be on their land and only a few houses.

"It looks like we have escaped a bullet, but there is a lot of water coming from that Beaudesert area.

"The sun is shining now and we are starting the clean-up operation."

Cr Pisasale said it was a busy night for emergency services.

"There were 20 people who were told to evacuate at Videroni St in Bundamba," he said.

"Overnight we had three trees downed at Brassall and some idiot drove into flood waters at Karrabin-Rosewood Rd and had to be rescued.

"I don't know how many times I tell people 'don't drive into flood waters'.

"But I want to congratulate the people of Ipswich. They acted responsibly and stayed calm except one person.

"Hancock Bridge is closed as is One Mile Bridge, on the lower level that goes to Churchill. King Edward Parade is also closed."