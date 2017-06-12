Pisasale investigation: What $50k actually looks like

A Reserve Bank of Australia spokesperson told the QT in reality, a bundle of $100 notes worth $50,000 isn't as big as some might think.

WHEN the news first broke about former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale being stopped at a Melbourne airport by an Australian Federal Police sniffer dog with $50,000, many readers commented on the story asking how you could miss such a large sum of money.

The reaction is understandable.

Many people visualise large sums of money like it appears in the movies, in a shiny black briefcase or stuffed into a duffel bag with a few notes poking out of the top.

A Reserve Bank of Australia spokesperson told the QT in reality, a bundle of $100 notes worth $50,000 is just 7cm tall.

That, combined with the dimensions of a $100 note which are 15.8cm long and 6.5cm wide, means the seemingly huge sum could easily fit in an envelope.

There is no question $50,000 is a large sum - you can buy some land near the sea in Tasmania, two brand new Holden Astras, three to four race horses or even a sailing boat for that money.

But, as the Reserve Bank of Australia revealed, it's not a big physical size.

While the complicated investigation into Mr Pisasale's actions continues, knowing the physical size of the amount of money he was carrying hopefully makes the situation easier to visualise for Ipswich residents following the story.