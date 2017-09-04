32°
News

Pisasale investigation: Charged barrister slams "witch hunt"

by CHARLIE PEEL, The Courier-Mail

THE high-profile barrister charged with offences stemming from an investigation into Paul Pisasale believes the inquiry is a "witch hunt" and the corruption watchdog is acting beyond its scope.

Sam Di Carlo, who was last week charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission with two counts of perjury, possessing ammunition without authority and unlawful possession of restricted drugs, also faces being disbarred. He intends to fight the charges.

Repeating previously off-the-record claims made to The Courier-Mail, Mr Di Carlo on Sunday said CCC officers had visited his client Hui "Martin" Tian in prison and tried to get him to "roll".

Di Carlo has previously said that Tian was the man who gave $50,000 to Pisasale while the then-mayor was meeting with Melbourne developer Chris Pinzone.

Read more at the Courier-Mail

Brisbane barrister Sam Di Carlo.
Brisbane barrister Sam Di Carlo. Courier-Mail

Related Items

Topics:  crime and corruption commission editors picks paul pisasale sam di carlo

News Corp Australia
Teen charged over alleged bashing of Jim Dodrill

Teen charged over alleged bashing of Jim Dodrill

ONE PERSON has been charged over the bashing of anti-corruption campaigner Jim Dodrill.

DIV 7: 'I will call a spade a spade', says boilermaker

Wayne Firns of Eastern Heights is running as a candidate in the Ipswich Council division 7 by-election.

Wayne Firns isn't the kind of guy who sugarcoats the things he says.

DIV 7: Concreter enters race for council seat

NEW CONTENDER: Troy Alvin, a father and local business owner, wants more information to public on how the council spends your ratepayer dollars. He will run in for division 7.

"I know how to recognise what's a good deal and what's not”

Sheer magic: How Dylan set up sensational goal

Western Pride goal scorers Cam Crestani (number five) and Dylan Wenzel-Halls savour their team's grand final victory in Ipswich.

Hundreds of shots reap reward for Pride goal scoring hero

Local Partners