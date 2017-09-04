Pisasale investigation: Charged barrister slams "witch hunt"

THE high-profile barrister charged with offences stemming from an investigation into Paul Pisasale believes the inquiry is a "witch hunt" and the corruption watchdog is acting beyond its scope.

Sam Di Carlo, who was last week charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission with two counts of perjury, possessing ammunition without authority and unlawful possession of restricted drugs, also faces being disbarred. He intends to fight the charges.

Repeating previously off-the-record claims made to The Courier-Mail, Mr Di Carlo on Sunday said CCC officers had visited his client Hui "Martin" Tian in prison and tried to get him to "roll".

Di Carlo has previously said that Tian was the man who gave $50,000 to Pisasale while the then-mayor was meeting with Melbourne developer Chris Pinzone.

