Pisasale not among mayors to front CCC hearing

CONFIDENT: Mayor Paul Pisasale says he has not been asked to appear before a CCC public hearing and that his 2016 election campaign was run meticulously and to the letter of the law.

IPSWICH Mayor Paul Pisasale is confident he will not be called up by a Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) investigation into the conduct of candidates at the 2016 local government elections.

Cr Pisasale, who was cleared by a previous CCC investigation, was responding to news that candidates in the 2016 local government elections in Ipswich, Gold Coast and Moreton Bay councils were being investigated by the CCC and that a public hearing would be held in April.

The hearing will gather information about possible criminal offences to support the CCC's Operation Belcarra, an operation investigating allegations that have been raised about the activities of candidates in the 2016 elections.

Cr Pisasale said he had not been called to appear at the hearing.

The CCC public hearing will investigate whether candidates operated or fundraised as an undeclared group, or as a cabal.

It will also examine whether candidates provided an electoral funding and financial disclosure return that was false and misleading, and whether candidates operated a dedicated bank account for funds related to the campaign, which is required by law.

The public hearing will also examine issues relating to the identification of actual or perceived corruption risks in relation to the conduct of candidates and third parties at the elections, and examine strategies to remedy such practices.

Ipswich councillors and candidates last year received letters from the CCC asking for information relating to key aspects of the running of their campaigns.

Cr Pisasale said his campaign was run to the letter of the law.

"I have co-operated with the CCC and as far as I am concerned they are happy with everything I have given them, and I haven't had any notification of appearing before any public hearing," Cr Pisasale said.

"One thing I learned from my previous investigation was the importance of public perception.

"My campaign was run straight down the line.

"I have given the CCC everything they wanted in the last couple of months and as far as I know they were happy with the procedures that I had in place, because I was meticulous.

"I followed the rule book twice.

"They (the CCC) spoke to all the councillors to make sure all our documents were right.

"The public needs to have full trust in the whole process, but the whole process needs to be equal for all levels of government.

"They all need to be the same and we need a transparent system. I don't understand why local government is being beaten up."

The CCC will unveil witness lists closer to the hearing dates from April 18-21 and April 26-28, which will be presided over by CCC chairperson Alan MacSporran.

The hearing will be streamed live from the CCC.