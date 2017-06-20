22°
Pisasale family breaks silence on former mayor's health

Helen Spelitis
20th Jun 2017

THE family of Ipswich's former mayor has broken their silence on his health.

Ipswich councillor Charlie Pisasale says most of his day at the Ipswich Cup was spent fielding questions about his younger brother, Paul Pisasale.

Despite a post on Paul Pisasale's Facebook page saying he was "in good spirits", his brother Charlie says his brother isn't well.

"A number of people keep asking me how Paul is," Cr Charlie Pisasale said.

"There is a lot of concern for his health.

"He is not good. He has a long way to travel.

"He has really hit a wall."

Cr Wayne Wendt, former mayor Paul Pisasale, Cr Andrew Antoniolli and Cr Charlie Pisasale at the last council elections in March 2016.
Cr Wayne Wendt, former mayor Paul Pisasale, Cr Andrew Antoniolli and Cr Charlie Pisasale at the last council elections in March 2016. Inga Williams

Paul Pisasale posted on Facebook last Sunday thanking people for their get well messages.

It was met with more than 1000 likes and 140 comments.

"I'm in good spirits," he posted.

"Looking forward to getting well again and helping our great city in the future."

Residents took the opportunity to thank the long serving mayor for his support with some encouraging him to "forget the haters".

Jonothan Meuller posted;

"The One Mob Indigenous Corporation was able to help local Indigenous Men play cricket on the World famous SCG over 12 months ago (as part of a charity day) thanks largely to the Mayor Paul Pisasale and his efforts to help us fundraise ... Mens Health is a cause we work hard for and U are definitely a role model for us to follow ... Thanks for the memories and Ipswich is a better place after your influence."

Anne Fisher said;

"Paul, your health is more important than ever now, as a sufferer of MS and a former Ipswich city council employee I too feel your struggle personally but in saying that YOU are more important.

Stay strong and fight hard.

Anne and Annies MS Angels thankyou for your encouragement and support.

XXXXXX"

Janet Molloy posted;

"You have given your all to the Ipswich region Paul. I have never been more impressed with a Mayor and your achievements are obvious. I do wish you all the very best for the future - may your retirement be long and happy. Fight the MS as much as you can Paul - my son is battling it too and I know it's not easy. Thanks for your dedication - your time now, Paul."

