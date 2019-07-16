BREAKING: Pisasale faces extortion charge in Brisbane court

FORMER veteran mayor of Ipswich Paul Pisasale has pleaded not guilty to two counts of extortion in Brisbane District Court.

The 2017 extortion charge stems from the now-closed Crime and Corruption Commission investigation into Ipswich council that led to 16 people being charged with offences.

Pisasale, 67, was charged with extortion in June 2017 soon after resigning from office in a white robe and socks at a press conference, citing health issues.

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale (centre) arrives at the District Court in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

It marked the end of a long and hugely popular reign as mayor by the former restaurant owner.

At the height of his political career, Pisasale was re-elected with more than 80 per cent of the vote.

He was first elected to Ipswich council in 1991 and became deputy mayor in 2000.

He was voted in as mayor in 2004 and served four terms.

Melbourne woman Li Yutian. Picture: Adam Armstrong

The CCC alleges Pisasale committed extortion by intending to gain a benefit for co-accused Victorian resident Yutian Li between January and March 2017 and made a demand with a threat to cause detriment to another person, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Another co-accused on the extortion charge is Ipswich solicitor Cameron McKenzie, 37.

Li and McKenzie both pleaded not guilty this morning.

The trial is expected to run for up to two weeks.

Pisasale, wearing a dark suit and with documents under his arm, arrived with his legal counsel at court earlier this morning, where a large media contingent was waiting.