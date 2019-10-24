Pisasale bridge name change up to new council

DECISION: It will be up to the new council to decide if former councillor's names should remain on infrastructure. Former mayor Paul Pisasale has a bridge named after him in Springfield.

A NEW policy will prevent Ipswich landmarks from being named after politicians, but it will be up to the new council to decide what will happen to the current infrastructure named after former councillors.

It comes after former mayor Paul Pisasale was convicted of extortion and sentenced to two years' jail earlier this year.

He has since been committed to stand trial on 16 other charges related to his time in office.

Mr Pisasale has a bridge named after him in Springfield.

Ipswich City Council's Interim Administrator Greg Chemello said he hadn't moved on any name changes in Ipswich, as he had not received any formal requests to do so.

"I think that's a decision for elected councillors not the administrator to make in terms of that,” he said.

"That to me is quite a political statement to make and I'd rather not do it, there's no pressure on me to do it, so the future set of new councillors can come in and decide what they do with some of those names.”

He said new policy meant there would have to be a strong reasoning for a person to have landmarks or infrastructure named after them.

"We've put in place a new policy about naming in the city and that's the naming of streets and places.

"It really is getting rid of the names of politicians by putting in place a more robust policy that says if you want to name a place, it has to be with a long-standing family or a historical link to a site.”

Standing at the development site of the new Ipswich CBD, Mr Chemello said there will be nothing in the new city centre named after him.