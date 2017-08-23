Pisasale bailed, banned from talking to council staffers

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale (centre) arrives at the Brisbane Magistrates Court in Brisbane, Wednesday, August 23, 2017.

EMBATTLED former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale has been granted bail but banned from contacting any Ipswich City Council employees.

That includes any past employees working at the council after January 1, 2011.

At Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning, he faced two charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Pisasale has been staying at a health clinic in New Farm.

"Mr Pisasale was too ill to attend court last time," his lawyer Glen Cranny told the court.

He asked for bail, which police opposed.

Police have claimed Pisasale could commit offences or interfere with witnesses.

Mr Cranny presented a copy of a short medical certificate signed on Tuesday.

"There's no relevant history...no past breaches of bail. Clearly he has very strong ties to the community," Mr Cranny said.

Pisasale vehemently rejected any allegations of perverting or attempting to pervert the course of justice, Mr Cranny said.

Police presented a six-page sworn document from a detective sergeant signed on August 4.

Witness statements from this month have also been presented.

Magistrate Penny Hay told Pisasale any breach of bail would be "foolhardy and self-defeating".

"He is the subject of an appropriate mental health treatment regime," Ms Hay told the court.

"But for the residency at the clinic I may well take a different view in relation to the bail application."

But she was satisfied imposing "more stringent" conditions would ameliorate any risks.

Pisasale already had a court hearing scheduled for other matters on September 25.

Mr Cranny asked for the latest charges to also be dealt with on that date.

The Courier-Mail reported one of the charges relates to Pisasale asking his former council driver, Stephen Potts, to recant allegations made about dropping the then mayor at massage parlours and brothels.

On one occasion Pisasale allegedly told Mr Potts to follow Ipswich property developer Chris Zenonos to Cloud 9 massage parlour in East Brisbane.

In an unrelated matter, Ipswich City Council offices were raided again last week, just two days before the mayoral by-election.

The Crime and Corruption Commission has carried out several raids since June. -NewsRegional