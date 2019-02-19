Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALL SMILES: The Ipswich Pioneers recorded a 105-run victory in the Webb Shield grand final against Warehouse Reps. It was the first Webb Shield win for Ipswich since the 2007/08 season.
ALL SMILES: The Ipswich Pioneers recorded a 105-run victory in the Webb Shield grand final against Warehouse Reps. It was the first Webb Shield win for Ipswich since the 2007/08 season. Contributed
Sport

Pioneers' secret to Webb Shield success found in crossword

callum dick
by
19th Feb 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT HAD been 11 long years since the Ipswich Pioneers last tasted grand final glory in the Webb Shield, and the lone survivor of the 2007/08 winning team decided it was time to bring back a time honoured gameday tradition.

Rather than allow the tension and nervousness of the bus trip from Ipswich to Marchant Park build ahead of Sunday's high stakes decider against Warehouse Reps, Mick Ridgewell reintroduced a calming tactic the Pioneers used to great affect in the 07/08 campaign.

Bemused Ipswich skipper Matt Guest blinked at first, but he was quickly onside with the idea.

"Apparently a couple of years ago, every time they got on the bus they did a crossword. Ridgey wanted to bring back that little bit of history on the way to the ground,” Guest said.

"I think it was about getting us to step back from the moment. It got our minds off the game for a bit.”

Ridgewell's gambit paid off, with the Pioneers romping to a 105-run victory.

"Obviously it worked, because we performed on the day and got the result we were after,” Guest said.

"It was a nice touch from Ridgey to do that. It made (the win) just that little bit sweeter.”

crossword puzzle ipswich pioneers iwmca matt guest michael ridgewell rep cricket seq warehouse reps webb shield
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Spring into dance

    premium_icon Spring into dance

    News Spring loaded floor meets with dancers approval in new Bundamba dance school

    • 19th Feb 2019 2:00 PM
    Serial rapist puts shiver through suburb

    premium_icon Serial rapist puts shiver through suburb

    Crime Residents in an upmarket Brisbane suburb are panicking.

    • 19th Feb 2019 1:36 PM
    Simple kit detected tradie's hidden cancer threat

    premium_icon Simple kit detected tradie's hidden cancer threat

    News Father almost threw his lifeline in the bin, for the second time

    • 19th Feb 2019 1:04 PM
    CMC Rocks 2019: Cheapest, fastest way travel from Brisbane

    premium_icon CMC Rocks 2019: Cheapest, fastest way travel from Brisbane

    Music Everything you need to know regarding transport to the festival

    • 19th Feb 2019 1:00 PM