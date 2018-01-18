Menu
Pint-sized publisher: 8yo girl world’s youngest mag editor

Eight-year-old Roxy Downs from Sydney who has been named the youngest magazine editor in the world.
by Greta Stonehouse

IN the declining magazine market, tween mag It GiRL boasts readership growth and the youngest editor in the world with an eight-year-old Sydney girl at its helm.

Roxanne "Roxy" Downs was recently awarded a Guinness World Record as Youngest Magazine Editor having worked in the job for six months.

Roxy Downs at the Jumanji premiere

From developing editorial concepts for features and quizzes - to helping with the cover design - Roxy's finger is on the pulse when it comes to knowing what young kids think is cool.

"I go to school and I ask everyone what they'd like to see in the magazine," Roxy tells AAP.

"I'm a good editor because I'm the same age as the reader so I know what they want and what they like."

An edition of It GiRL magazine.
Roxy, whose father works for the magazine, juggles her homework and chores with work on the magazine before and after school, allocating about five hours during the holidays.

It GiRL publisher Natasha Amallos said having someone like Roxy on board means the magazine is more in touch with its readers.

"If you spend hours a day in a school playground you know straight away what's cool before it's cool," Ms Amallos told AAP.

It GiRL was first published in 2012, growing its readership steadily for five years.

The magazine is set to launch in South Africa soon followed by England.

