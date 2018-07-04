Pink rocks Perth in first Aussie tour in five years

American singer Pink performs in the first Australian concert of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour at Perth Arena in Perth. Picture: AAP/Richard Wainwright

POP'S greatest showwoman, Pink, brought a high-voltage musical extravaganza to a capacity Perth Arena overnight when she kicked off her first Australian tour in five years.

The 38-year-old - real name Alecia Moore - arrived on stage in her typical dazzling aerial style, hanging from a flame-throwing chandelier decked out in a black sequin jumpsuit while aptly singing her 2001 hit Get the Party Started.

"Hello. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you... for bringing me back here. My teeth are sore from smiling," she exclaimed early in the set after a rocking version of Just Like A Pill.

The action-packed two hour spectacular started off with all the hit songs that have made her Australia's most popular female music artist along with some innovative staging and Cirque Du Soleil-esque choreography backed by a troupe of dancers.

She paid tribute to her 1990s influences with crowd pleasing pyrotechnic-laden covers of No Doubt's Just a Girl (mashed up with her track Funhouse) and a surprise full-blown rendition of Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit.

The concert showcased her soaring live voice, athletic prowess and cheeky sense of humour, especially with the novelty of a giant blow-up doll of Eminem who appears on stage to mime the rapper's verse from their duet Revenge from her latest album.

New single Secrets was performed during a jaw dropping aerial routine complete with incredible live vocals and giant flames almost torched the ceiling of the arena for Just Like Fire.

The staging transformed into a fantasy wonderland for the ballet inspired routine for a dramatic rendition of Try before she took to a flying bed for Just Give Me a Reason.

She had the crowd screaming passionately with support during a video interlude where she showed support for the #MeToo movement and inclusion before returning to the stage with a heartfelt rendition of recent hit single What About Us.

During her time in Perth, the 38-year-old will play to about 60,000 people over her four concerts.

Pink will perform in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane during a 35-date Australian tour. Picture: AAP/Richard Wainwright

The singer will spend two months Down Under playing 35 arena dates as part of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

On Friday, Pink will take over Bruce Springsteen's record and become the performer who has played the most shows at Perth Arena.

Pink arrived in Perth at the weekend from the US via a family holiday in Bali with husband Carey Hart, daughter Willow, 7, and son Jameson, 18 months.

The Pennsylvania-born singer has been seen lapping up the local sights, heading down to Fremantle and Little Creatures Brewery and dining at Rockpool at Crown Perth.

The star and her family have taken up residence in Perth's number one - and most expensive - hotel room at Crown Towers, the Chairman's Villa which has also played host to the likes of visiting celebrities such as Justin Bieber.

Pink plays Perth Arena again tomorrow night, Friday and Saturday. Limited tickets are still available via livenation.com.au.