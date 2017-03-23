29°
Ping pong is back on the table for Springfield

Myjanne Jensen
| 23rd Mar 2017 11:35 AM
Cr Sheila Ireland and Springfield resident, Bharad Bhatt at the official launch of Edge Park.
Cr Sheila Ireland and Springfield resident, Bharad Bhatt at the official launch of Edge Park.

THE re-opening of Edge Park in Springfield Lakes was officially launched yesterday with Councillor Sheila Ireland kicking off the event.

Ping-pong racket in hand, the division nine councillor said the new developments would be a great asset to the area.

"This park holds the only public table tennis facility in the Springfield area,” Cr Ireland said.

"Approximately 12 months ago someone cut the legs off the old table and took it away, so we have replaced the old table and have put in a much heavier one this time.

"It's a playground catered for older children from around 10-years-old up rather than babies, as there are many schools around this particular area and it's limited as to how many parks there are for older kids.”

Cr Sheila Ireland enjoying the new table.
Cr Sheila Ireland enjoying the new table.

These facilities come as a new addition to the half court, open kick around area, recreational pathways and picnic facilities.

Residents Marion Smith and Robert Chapman both pushed for the upgrade after vandals destroyed the previous ping pong table.

"I enjoyed playing table tennis in the park, but when it was taken away I went to Councillor Ireland for help,” Mr Chapman said.

Edge Park is located off Park Edge Dr in Springfield Lakes, with the official launch of the new facilities on Wednesday, March 24 at 1pm.

Topics:  community parks sheila ireland springfield

